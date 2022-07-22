MV Agusta remains the most successive European manufacturer in Grand Prix racing despite the firm’s title drought dating back to 1974. Still, MV staged one of the greatest runs in motorcycle racing history when it collected 75 world championships (38 rider and 37 manufacturer) between 1952 and 1974.

In recent years, the Schiranna factory has returned to the global race scene with teams in Moto2 and the Supersport World Championship (WSSP). Both teams proudly fly the Italian flag colors with the brand’s Reparto Corse (Racing Department) red/white/green livery. Now, MV Agusta is bringing that RC treatment to the road-going F3, Dragster, and Turismo Veloce in 2022.

Gallery: 2022 MV Agusta F3 RC, Dragster RC SCS, and Turismo Veloce RC SCS

6 Photos

The trio of bikes may harness the same liquid-cooled, DOHC, 798cc inline-triple, but MV adapts its state of tune to tackle different tasks. Both the F3 RC and Dragster RC SCS boast a 13.3:1 compression ratio, 140 ponies, and a 151-mph top speed. The Turismo Veloce RC SCS, on the other hand, prizes long-distance practically with a 12.3:1 compression rate and a 110-horsepower output, but it still reaches up to 143 mph.

Aside from the slick new RC graphics, the F3 RC and Dragster RC SCS also feature friction-reducing TiN-coated (titanium nitride) fork legs and lightweight forged wheels. MV even offers an aftermarket racing kit for the triple-powered supersport and naked bike, including an Akrapovič titanium exhaust system, racing map-equipped control unit, carbon fiber parts, and CNC machined levers.

However, the Dragster RC also shares MV Agusta’s Smart Clutch System (SCS) with the Turismo Veloce RC. Developed alongside Rekluse, the system negates the use of the clutch lever for stops or takeoffs. The Turismo Veloce also benefits from a new exhaust system, suspension tuning, a larger windscreen, a revised electronic shifting sensor, and an upgraded IMU in 2022.

MV will produce 200 units of the F3 RC and 300 Dragster RC SCS and Turismo Veloce RC SCS examples (each). All three RC variants will display the production number on the bike’s top clamp and come with a certificate of authenticity.