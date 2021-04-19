Harley-Davidson is looking to bolster its presence in the European market by slowly trickling in its new models across the region. The MoCo is expected to launch the 2021 Street Bob in Portugal and Spain very soon. The premium cruiser will definitely be ideal for touring Spain and Portugal's scenic roads and highways, and is a fine addition to the growing number of cruisers in the European market.

The 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob is expected to start at 16,000 Euros, or the equivalent of $19,261. It's interesting to note that the Euro-spec Street Bob commands a premium of nearly $5,000 USD as compared to its U.S. version. However, that's just the way things are after import taxes and duties have been accounted for. In order to offset the rather steep price tag, Harley-Davidson is offering multiple financing options for would-be buyers of this premium cruiser. Enticing financing packages such as balloon funding, standard financing, and even rental with the option to purchase are all on the table.

Going into the details of the bike, we find classic Harley-Davidson styling on the 2021 Street Bob, with eye-catching colorways which scream American freedom. Its 1,868cc Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin motor sings its anthem of freedom via a 2-into-2 shotgun exhaust, and produces a rather lazy 85 horsepower, but neck-breaking 114 ft-lbs of torque at just 3,250 rpm. The Street Bob comes with a six-speed transmission, making it capable of cruising long highways at speed. Its super low seat height of just 680mm makes for a very laid back riding position, with mini ape hangers giving the rider a slight leant back riding position.

As far as color options go, the 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob is offered in Vivid Black, Baja Orange, Stone Washed White Pearl, and Dead Wood Green. Given the introduction of the updates Street Bob, it'll be interesting to see how this all-American icon would stack up against the likes of the Triumph Speedmaster and BMW R18.