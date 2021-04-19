Back in March, 2021, we first told you about the upcoming Harley-Davidson certified pre-owned motorcycle program on the horizon. As of April 19, 2021, Harley-Davidson Certified is officially supported by the Motor Company’s network of authorized Harley-Davidson dealers throughout the U.S.

To be accepted into the H-D Certified program, pre-owned Harleys must satisfy a number of criteria for inclusion and undergo a comprehensive 110-point quality-assurance inspection will be conducted by certified H-D technicians. Additionally, dealers must ensure that any bikes accepted have zero open recalls or blocked VINs (one that’s invalid for some reason, for example theft or salvage). Bikes must also not have been in major accidents, and all scheduled service must be completely up-to-date.

Other important considerations include: the bike must not be more than five model years old, should have under 25,000 miles on the odometer, cannot have aftermarket engine or transmission modifications, and also should not have any major chassis or electrical mods.

What do buyers get out of the bargain? Each Harley-Davidson Certified pre-owned bike automatically comes with a 12-month limited warranty on both the engine and the transmission. If you buy one, you’ll also get a complimentary one-year membership in the Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.).

Buyers may also be able to participate in special financing offers that may be available at the time of purchase. For example, there’s currently an APR as low as 4.49 percent available for Harley-Davidson Riding Academy Course graduates. To qualify, you must apply for this financing within 180 days of graduation of your course, but that seems like it could save some new riders some money.

To find out more information about the program and see what’s available, check out the official Harley-Davidson Certified Pre-Owned Motorcycles site. There’s also a convenient dealer lookup located on that page, so you can easily find a participating Harley-Davidson dealer near you.