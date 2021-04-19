Upcoming 300cc Harley-Davidson Spotted In China

Earlier this year, we got hints of what Harley-Davidson could have in store for us with its partnership with Chinese motorcycle giant, Qinajiang, or QJ Motor. While no official name has been given to the bike, speculation abounds that it could be called the Sportster 300, thanks to the resemblance it bears with the bikes of this namesake. Photos of the upcoming motorcycle were leaked via type-approval documents from QJ Motor.

At a glance, you could definitely tell that the QJ Motor SRV300 would go on to represent the famed American motorcycle company in the 300cc class centered in the Asian market. Its simple and elegant styling are reminiscent of that of the Harley Sportster 883 and the now-defunct Street 750. It does, however, come with some unique styling cues of its own. For starters, we find a set of inverted forks upfront, as well as a set of alloy wheels styled unlike anything we've ever seen from Harley before.

With the recent crop of Indian-made 350cc classic-styled bikes hitting the market, there's no denying that the upcoming 300cc Harley has a place in the market. Although this bike was initially slated for launch solely in the Asian market, there could be a chance that we could be seeing this bike hit the western markets due to the fact that the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has already launched in the U.S., and maybe even the Honda H'Ness CB350 could soon make its way to the global sphere.

Recent spy photos from Chinese motorcycle website, Newmotor.com.cn give a glimpse of the bike in the flesh. We can clearly see that the bike has similar proportions to that of the classic-styled machines from Honda and Royal-Enfield. For the most part, it looks just like the photo used in the type-approval documents. The new bike is expected to come with a 296cc V-twin engine, tuned to pump out a docile 30 horsepower. That said, we can expect this bike to demand quite a premium over its rivals thanks to its more sophisticated engine.