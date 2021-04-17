Malaysian electric bike maker Treeletrik is steadily expanding throughout Southeast Asia. On April 14, 2021, the company announced that it signed a partnership deal with Indonesian distributors PT Pasifik Sakti Enjiniring and the Nahdatul Ulama Board to bring 200,000 of its 100 percent electric bikes to Indonesia over the next three years.

Treeletrik’s current EV range, which is made entirely in Malaysia, utilizes the company’s proprietary quick-swap lithium-ion batteries. Range is 85 to 120 kilometers on a single charge, or just under 53 to 74.5 miles. Average speed is 65 to 90 kilometers per hour, or about 40 to 56 miles per hour.

Under the planned partnership with its Indonesian distributors, Treeletrik plans to sell 10,000 bikes in 2021, with additional plans to reach all 200,000 units by the end of 2023. Future plans include building an additional assembly plant in Indonesia to assist with facilitating EV production at strong levels to meet demand throughout the region.

"Treeletrik is a pioneer in bringing true electric motorbikes from Malaysia to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region and beyond, spearheading a new way of mobility,” Treeletrik CEO Datuk Viswananthan Menon said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to further our efforts on the regional stage through this partnership with PT Pasifik Sakti Enjiniring and PBNU in Indonesia to provide a transportation option that is clean, safe, and affordable, with our advanced EV technology. Our 100% electric motorbikes offer customers long-term cost savings and more importantly contribute towards an overall positive impact to the environment,” he continued.

The company first started exporting its electric bikes to Thailand and Indonesia in 2020, beginning with the relatively modest amount of just 50 bikes. As of April, 2021, there are currently plans in place to export an additional 15,000 bikes this year. Treeletrik’s future plans include exporting its bikes to the Philippines and Cambodia. The full ASEAN region includes Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Laos, Singapore, and Brunei.