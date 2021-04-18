Gear maker Nelson Rigg has been producing motorcycle covers, soft luggage, and apparel since 1972. More recently, the California-based company expanded its range with the Rigg Gear Adventure line. Serving the adventure, dual-sport, and UTV markets, Rigg Gear offers waterproof luggage, dry bags, and vehicle covers. For 2021, the brand will introduce the Trails End Large Tool Roll and Rigg Gear Exhaust Heat Shield.

No matter how fastidious your pre-ride checks are, anything can happen on the road. For those unfortunate instances, Rigg Gear’s large tool roll should help riders get back in the saddle. The UV-protected, abrasion-resistant material will outlast the rigors of the unbeaten path and the lifetime warranty should reassure riders as much. A Hi-Viz orange liner helps users locate tools in a cinch while the zippered pocket suits miscellaneous tools, sockets, and fasteners.

Gallery: Rigg Gear: Large Tool Roll & Exhaust Heat Shield

4 Photos

Two pocket rows cater to everything from pliers to wrenches to flashlights though customers will have to provide their own tools. Perfect for packing light, the Trail’s End measures 17 inches in length by 16 inches in width and rolls into an ultra-compact footprint. The self-fastening strap and carrying handle also make unloading the bike even easier. The Trail’s End Large Tool Roll retails for $39.95, but riders can also take a proactive approach to maintenance with Rigg Gear’s new exhaust heat shield.

Constructed from lightweight aluminum, the Rigg Gear exhaust shield was developed to save rack-less luggage from heat damage. The stainless-steel hose clamp makes the shield a universal part and the laser-cut logo proudly flies the Rigg Gear flag. The plate provides 7 inches (length) by 3.25 inches (width) of coverage and it also boasts a lifetime warranty. At $24.95, the Rigg Gear Exhaust Heat Shield is an affordable way to protect your luggage and stay on the open road.