Yesterday, we all went to sleep in a world where the 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR hadn’t yet shown its face. The folks from Varese lifted the cover on its gorgeous new supersport bike on September 21, 2021, and it’s clearly ready to rack up some serious track time. Let’s take a look.

The 2022 F3 RR features the same 798cc dual overhead cam triple engine we’ve come to know and love. In stock trim, the F3 RR makes a claimed 147 horsepower at 13,000 rpm at the crank. With the optional F3 RR Racing Kit installed (which offers weight reduction, a full Akrapovič racing exhaust system, and the appropriate engine mapping to go along with that race exhaust), the power bumps up to 155 hp at 13,250 rpm. That’s alongside roughly 65 pound-feet of torque at 10,100 rpm.

However, the engine isn’t the first thing you see when you look at the F3 RR—it's that glorious fairing. It is, quite naturally, designed with racing aerodynamics in mind. However, it’s our extremely good luck that such design considerations happen to yield such stunning aesthetics. Incidentally, MV Agusta says those little carbon fiber winglets on the sides generate an additional 8 kilograms of downforce (17.6 pounds) when you hit 240 kilometers per hour (or just over 149 mph).

Gallery: 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR

Suspension consists of a fully adjustable 43mm Marzocchi USD fork up front. In the rear, you get a fully adjustable Sachs progressive monoshock. Suspension travel is 125 millimeters (4.92 inches) up front, and 130mm (5.12 inches) in the rear.

Of course, if you’re gonna go fast, you also need to be able to stop fast. That’s why the 2022 F3 RR comes with a radial 4-piston Brembo monobloc caliper up front, as well as dual 320mm floating brake discs. A Brembo 2-piston caliper setup with a single 220mm disc stops you in the rear. Continental ABS with rear wheel lift mitigation and cornering ABS is equipped as standard. MV’s electronically-assisted up and down quickshifter is now on its third iteration, to make your shifts super smooth.

The dash is now a 5.5-inch color TFT display, and it of course comes with Bluetooth connectivity, GPS, and the ability to pair with the MV Ride App for navigation, as well as engine setting control and rider aids setup.

MV doesn’t give a curb weight for this bike, but lists its dry weight as 381.4 pounds in stock trim, or 363.8 pounds with the optional F3 RR racing kit installed. The usual caveats apply there, of course: The F3 RR Racing Kit is for track use only, and is not for street use.

Pricing in Europe starts at 21,900 Euros, or about $25,677. Reservations via the MV Agusta website are currently open if you already know you need one.