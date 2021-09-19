As the title states, this is one bike in the 300-unit production run by MV Agusta to benefit the Ayrton Senna Institute’s efforts to create more educational opportunities in Brazil.

Only 65 of these bikes ever made it to the United States, and this is number 18 of 300 in the run. The bike is currently located in California and has 1,894 miles on its odometer. We’ve covered another Senna special edition from MV in a previous article, but that had about 3,000 miles on the clock and was numbered 234 out of 300.

Considering the rarity of the model, and the fact that it is tied with Ayrton Senna’s name, the bike will likely become a collector’s item in the years to come.

The bike is not totally stock, however, the seller will include the stock parts in the sale. The modifications include a catalytic converter bypass pipe, Motocorse adjustable rearsets, red anodized footpegs, a Melotti under-seat license plate bracket, and red anodized brake and clutch reservoir covers.

Claimed power and torque figures are at 174 horsepower and 88 pound-feet of torque that goes to the rear wheel through a six-speed transmission with a drive chain. The sale will also include a Magneti Marelli performance ECU not currently installed on the bike. It’s probably fair to guess that the ECU will net a few more ponies out of its 998cc 180-degree screamer of an inline-four.

Its current set of tires are a pair of Pirelli Diablo Supercorsas that are suspended by a Marzocchi inverted fork with a Sachs monoshock at the rear on a single-sided swingarm. The brakes are handled in the front by Brembo with a Serie Oro four-piston pair in the front, and a Nissin caliper at the back.

Two keys will be included in the sale and the bike has a clean California title. The bid is currently at $10,000, but we expect the price to go up since the auction still has six days before it concludes on Sunday, September 26, 2021.