Take This 2007 MV Agusta F4 Senna Home Before It’s Too Late

For sportbike enthusiasts, this motorcycle needs no introduction. The MV Agusta F4, in and of itself, continues to be a highly desirable motorcycle. An Italian adaptation of the Japanese superbike formula, the F4 employs a 172-horsepower, 998cc inline-four cylinder engine equipped with a standard 180-degree crankshaft.

While others may think that paying twice the price of a Japanese equivalent is absolutely bonkers, those who have ridden an MV Agusta know that the Italian marque’s machines simply offer a different kind of riding experience. That said, if a standard MV Agusta F4 isn’t special enough for you, then perhaps this Senna edition will suit your fancy. The MV Agusta F4 Senna was built to benefit Instituto Ayrton Senna, a Brazilian NGO named after the famed racer. With only 300 examples of this motorcycle ever hitting the open road, this machine is sure to become a highly desirable model in the coming years.

This particular model, a 2007 F4 Senna is, as mentioned, one of 300 ever built, and one of only 65 sold in the U.S. It gets all the standard equipment found on this model consisting of a 998cc inline-four mated to a six-speed transmission. Acquired by the current seller in April 2021, this particular bike is in really good shape, with only 3,000 miles on the odometer. Suspension duties are handled by an as-standard Marzocchi fork up front and a Sachs rear monoshock. An Öhlins steering damper also keeps the front end at bay under sudden acceleration—something this bike is more than capable of doing.

The list of performance-oriented componentry is further occupied by a set of radially mounted Brembo brakes, forged Marchesini wheels, and carbon fiber fenders and body trim. The lucky future owner of this powerful machine will receive the bike’s complete manufacturer documentation. This consists of an MV Agusta Certificate of Authenticity, a paddock stand, tool kit, motorcycle cover, and an MV Agusta-branded jacket. The bike will be sold with a clean Texas title under the seller’s name.

This particular MV Agusta F4 Senna is number 234 of 300, and has been listed on Bring a Trailer for no reserve. As of this writing, bidding shall remain open for three more days. The current bid stands at $13,000 USD, so if you’re eager to add this bike to your collection, be sure to visit the original listing linked below to get more information and place a bid.