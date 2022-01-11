When KTM first debuted the 390 Adventure in 2020, it made premium, race-inspired rally performance accessible to a wider range of riders. Based on the potent 390 Duke platform, the 390 Adventure offers peppy performance in a lightweight, go-anywhere package. Now, in December 2021, KTM officially unveiled the 2022 390 Adventure. Now, Team Orange has launched the bike in the U.S. market, and has pegged its price at $6,599 USD.

KTM has improved the aesthetics as well as the mechanicals of its affordable adventure bike for the 2022 model year. To begin with, the bike is now available in two new color schemes inspired by KTM's larger motorcycles. At a glance, it can be difficult to tell the 390 Adventure apart from its bigger sibling, the 890 Adventure, especially when outfitted with aftermarket wire-spoke wheels.

The 390 Adventure receives improved traction control settings for both street and off-road riding, as well as other mechanical and functional enhancements. This setting allows for different levels of rear wheel slip depending on the terrain. The cast aluminum wheels have been updated to a ten-spoke design from the twelve pokes on the previous generation. KTM claims that by doing so, it has improved the impact resistance and overall stiffness of the wheels. One would imagine that apart from the increased rigidity, the new wheel design would reduce weight, thereby translating in a more direct response to the bars.

The engine on the KTM 390 Adventure is Euro 5 compliant. It's still a 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out roughly 43 horsepower, similar to what we find in the Duke, RC, and Husqvarna 401 models. It has traction control modes that can be switched between street and off-road modes. Furthermore, while the bike is in off-road mode, the rear-wheel ABS is turned off automatically.