KTM unleashes the 2022 1290 Super Duke GT

Let’s say you really want a KTM 1290 Super Duke R. The power, the thrill, and the tech are all right up your alley, except that you need a bike that’s capable of covering long distances in relative comfort. Well then, naturally, you’d look at the 1290 Super Duke GT. Now, despite not being present at EICMA, KTM has been hard at work refining its model range for 2022. The 1290 Super Duke GT isn’t missing out on the fun that the upcoming model-year will bring.

KTM has officially announced the 2022 1290 Super Duke GT. In fact, the hyper-sport-tourer has already been listed on KTM’s official website, and it sports some really juicy updates. Just like its naked sibling, the Super Duke GT, we find all the high-tech gadgets and gizmos you’d expect to find in a class-leading sport-tourer. It gets a six-axis IMU which governs electronic rider aids such as lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS, and a sophisticated Motorcycle Stability Control (MSC) system. It even gets KTM’s famous supermoto mode, which allows you to disengage the bike’s rear ABS to perform skids and slides.

Powering the 2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT is the legendary LC8 motor. It consists of a Euro 5-compliant 1,301cc, 75-degree, L-twin equipped with twin ignition on each cylinder head, and forged pistons all working in unison to crank out a neck-breaking 175 horsepower and 103 ft-lbs of wheelie-popping torque. Keeping the bike planted, as well as offering razor sharp handling, is a set of top-shelf semi-active WP suspension complete with a full range of adjustability. Meanwhile, Brembo brakes complete with programmable ABS confidently put this heavyweight machine to a stop.

Other revisions to the 2022 Super Duke GT include a redesigned subframe which has been optimized to carry a passenger, as well as a full load of panniers. The bodywork, too, gets some mild revisions, but overall retains its sharp and aggressive aesthetic. Last but not least, the new Super Duke GT gets a massive seven-inch, full-color, TFT instrument panel that doubles as the bike’s control module for all of its electronic features. It even gets a new Turn by Turn PLS navigation system which runs via a paired smartphone. A new switchgear has also been fitted to the bike, making it easier to toggle between settings while on the go.

The 2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT is expected to become available in dealerships starting January, 2022. Pricing and availability across other markets have yet to be revealed, so be sure to stay tuned as we bring you these updates as soon as they come along.