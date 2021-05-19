On May 19, 2021, KTM announced an update to its extensive and well-respected two- and four-stroke enduro lineup. Despite the differing engine cycles, KTM’s XC-W and EXC-F models share a lot of the same DNA. For that reason, Team Orange bestows the same updates on the full range in 2022.

In the two-stroke ranks, the 300 XC-W is best suited for hard enduros, intermediate off-roaders will take well to the 250 XC-W, and the 125 XC-W is perfect for novice riders. All models feature KTM’s Transfer Port Injection (TPI) technology, which allows the user to tweak the power and torque curves for tractability. Unlike the rest, however, the 2022 250 XC-W sports a renewed final drive ratio of 13:52. The change allows riders to easily lift the front off-road obstacles.

In the other corner, the 350 EXC-F and 500 EXC-F comprise KTM’s four-stroke enduros. The 350cc variant highlights the range thanks to its agile nature and fully capable powertrain. Regardless of the differences, each XC-W and EXC-F model now features ‘80s-inspired plastics and graphics kit. The orange and blue livery also aligns with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team colors.

Aside from the new look, all EXC-F and XC-W enduros earn suspension calibration, resulting in a more rigid and responsive setup. Improvements in oil circulation also increase the feedback and consistency of the suspension. KTM also switches all trims to MaxxEnduro MAXXIS tires after extensive testing. The new hoops deliver improved grip, comfort, puncture resistance, and durability.

After the 2022 updates, the 300 XC-W retails for $10,499, the 250 XC-W goes for $10,199, and the 125 XC-W brings up the rear at $9,199. The 2022 KTM 350 EXC-F costs $11,399 and the 500 EXC-F has an $11,799 price tag.