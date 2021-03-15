Have you recently purchased a shiny new KTM, Husqvarna, or GasGas enduro bike? Or perhaps you've had your trusty steed for a couple of years now and are hoping to upgrade its suspension to further elevate its performance. Well, WP, the folks responsible for the in-house suspension systems of these bikes, has come up with an upgrade kit in the form of the Xplor Pro 7448.

The new WP Xplor Pro 7448 fork sets itself apart from the competition by way of its lightweight construction, easy tunability, and enhanced rigidity. The fork makes use of a split-system equipped with WP AER technology, cone valve technology, and a closed-cartridge setup. All this fancy tech features enable the rider to make on-the-fly adjustments of the air pressure. Additionally, fine tuning is made even easier by way of easily accessible adjusters for both compression and rebound. Most impressive of all, the overall weight of both WP Xplor Pro 7448 fork legs comes in at just 7.5 kg.

WP has stated that by separating the dampening on its closed cartridge for, the total volume of fork oil can be substantially reduced. Additionally, the pressure inside the system ensures maximum damping performance in all sorts of off-road terrain. The new WP Xplor Pro 7448 fork boasts an impressive 304 mm of suspension travel.

Now, the WP Xplor Pro 7448 air fork comes as a kit priced at $3,499 USD. This upgrade is compatible with KTM's range of EXC bikes, namely the EXC 150, 250, and 300. The fork can also be fitted on the KTM EXC-F 250 all the way through to the 500. On the Husky side of things, the upgraded suspension kit works for the TE and FE range. KTM and Husqvarna bikes as old as 2017 can benefit from the new WP air fork. The 2021 range of GasGas bikes in the form of the EC 250 and 300, and the EC-F 250 and 350 can also benefit from the suspension upgrade.