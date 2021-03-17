Adventure rides of considerable length require a certain degree of planning. Where will I eat, sleep, and fuel up? What will I do, see, and encounter? Regardless of the terrain, distance, and weather conditions, plotting out the ride can be intimidating in its own right. Fortunately, the good folks over at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC (RMATVMC) want to simplify that process so you can spend less time planning and more time riding.

The Utah-based gear supplier is no stranger to the trail. Whether it’s testing boots, handguards, or panniers, the team knows what stands up to the toughest off-road terrain and what doesn’t. That knowledge isn’t limited to products, however, and a crew of nine RMATVMC regulars set out to test themselves on an eight-day adventure through the scenic wilderness of Idaho.

While the Idaho Motorcycle Adventure Ride isn’t the gnarliest route in brand’s portfolio, the 14,000-mile duration and week-long duration is nothing to balk at. Featuring diverse landscapes and some slab time, the bikes included an assortment of styles and brands. The KTM clan included a 790 Adventure, two 690 Enduros, one 500 XCF-W, and a pair of Husqvarna 701 Enduros. A Yamaha Tenere 700 and Honda CRF450L round out the bunch and prove that most bikes with knobbies and a skid plate can handle the rigors of Rocky Mountain’s Idaho route.

From Blue Nose Lookout to ghost towns in Florence, from Lolo National Forest to Sawtooth, the Idaho Motorcycle Adventure snaked through the rugged state Gem State and even dipped into Missoula, Montana, for a short time. While the meandering route explores the far reaches of Idahoan wilderness, RMATVMC doesn’t leave you searching for restaurants, lodging, gas, or scenic vistas.

Based heavily on the Idaho Backcountry Discovery Route, Rocky Mountain adds its unique twist with detours and preferred rest stops. To make things even easier for prospective adventurers, the brand also offers its Idaho route as a downloadable GPS file. A dedicated blog on the RMATVMC website also details each day of the weeklong trip.

Of course, if you want to witness the first-hand experience of the Idaho Motorcycle Adventure Ride, the eight-part video series is live on RMATVMC’s YouTube channel now. With sound bites like, “I hope we miss the big rain,” “we’re a little behind (schedule),” and “It’s working, let’s get on the road,” opening the video, it just might be the perfect resource for planning your next Idaho adventure.