If 701 is your magic number, then the 2021 Husqvarna 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto may just be the January new bike releases you’ve been waiting for. Besides slightly different graphics that incorporate the Swedish flag colors, here’s what you can look forward to on these new models.

Both bikes now have fully Euro 5-compliant exhaust systems. Husqvarna also threw a brand-new LCD dashboard into the mix on both bikes, although it’s not specifically highlighted in any of the company’s studio photos. The 701 duo also both get a redesigned headlight unit. While it would be nice to see some photos with the headlight illuminated, the shape, proportion, and placement look reasonable from what we can see.

As for differences found between the pair, the 701 Supermoto gets a significant brake upgrade for 2021. To be specific, there is now a Brembo Monoblock 4-piston caliper up front, along with a 320mm single brake disc. Over on the 701 Enduro side, owners of 2021 models can now fully disengage the ABS if they so choose.

Beyond that, most other features are shared between the two new 701s. Both of course have a ride-by-wire throttle, a power assist slipper clutch, and the same single-cylinder engine that Husky says produces 74 horsepower. Both also have cornering ABS, lean-angle sensitive traction control, and Easy Shift. The two 701s both have a 13-liter fuel tank, and weight without fuel spans just a single kilogram of difference between them. The 2021 701 Supermoto weighs 147 kilograms dry (or 324 pounds), while the 2021 701 Enduro weighs 146 kg dry (or just a hair under 322 lbs).

If you’re interested in either of the new 701s, Husqvarna says they should both be rolling into authorized Husqvarna dealerships around the world right now. Pricing and availability varies by region, so your best bet is to check with your local Husky dealer to find out more and maybe even check one out in person.