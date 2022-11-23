Husqvarna’s 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto have been fraternal twins since the pair debuted in 2016. Over the years, though, the duo has only grown further apart. In 2023, the 701 siblings forge their distinct identities with new graphics and color schemes. Despite those divergent paths, let’s focus on their shared attributes first.

Both the Enduro and Supermoto champion a liquid-cooled, SOHC, 693cc single that churns out 74 horsepower. That mighty mill thumps at the heart of the 701’s Chromoly steel trellis frame. The two share a lightweight, twin-sided aluminum swingarm as well as a polyamide rear subframe with an integrated fuel tank, but much of the family resemblance ends there.

Gallery: 2023 Husqvarna 701 Enduro

6 Photos

The 701 Enduro stands tall with its 48mm WP XPLOR front end and Pro-Lever-linkage WP XPLOR shock. The off-road-oriented suspension yields 9.8 inches of travel fore and aft while lifting the dual-sport to a 10.6-inch ground clearance. By contrast, the 701 Supermoto’s road-biased 48mm WP APEX fork offers 8.5 inches of travel and its WP APEX monoshock with Pro-Lever linkage improves on that figure by 0.9 inches. However, the shorter legs favor SM with a 35-inch seat height compared to the Enduro’s 36.4-inch seat height.

To tackle the trail, the 701 Enduro opts for a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel wrapped in Continental TKC80 tires. Conversely, the 701 Supermoto’s 17-inch wheelset rolls on Continental ContiAttack rubber. The different venues also call for different braking needs, and the Supermoto soups up the stopping power with a Brembo Monoblock caliper clamping on a single 320mm front disc.

Gallery: 2023 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto

6 Photos

Aside from the hardware differences, the two 701s share the same technological DNA. Both bear an LCD display with recently-added gear indicator and RPM readings. A six-axis IMU also unlocks cornering ABS and lean-sensitive traction control. Riders can switch between two ride modes but a bi-directional quickshifter and a power assist slipper clutch ease operation in either setting.

Husqvarna hasn’t released pricing or availability for either model just yet, but we expect the duo to exceed their $12,499 MSRP (separately) from 2022.