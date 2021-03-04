Do you enjoy off-road riding? Do you like exploring trails in a group? Can you get to Dover, Tennessee, on April 30, 2021? If so, Let’s Take a Ride’s Land Between the Lakes Spring Ride may be the perfect event for you.

Staged between Lake Barkley and Kentucky Lake, the two-day affair welcomes dual-sport motorcycles from 250cc to 1,290cc. With such a wide range of machines, skill levels, and terrain, Let’s Take a Ride (LTAR) encourages attendees to form groups and tackle the trails together. Support vehicles are available on both days but the organization won’t assign leaders or sweepers to patrol the grounds.

For that reason, LTAR suggests GPS navigation and an early departure time on each day. The first day of riding will explore the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area trails. Riders will start from the southern end of the park before returning to camp on local roads. The second day will feature the same route but in reverse. The organization will provide breakfast and lunch on both days, and those with shrimp allergies should alert LTAR when booking.

Despite the generous two-day package, those interested in attending will need to book an RV, campsite, or other lodgings separately. Participants should consider packing hydration packs, snacks, cash/credit cards, and masks for public stops. Late spring showers could be in the forecast so rain gear, base layers, protective outerwear, boots, and gloves are important too. A DOT-certified helmet is required along with your license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance.

Of course, anything can happen out on the trail so inspecting your bike before leaving is critical. Packing extra oil, spare tubes, tire gauges, and tools will also help when the unthinkable strikes. Last but certainly not least, riders should familiarize themselves with the MSF’s guide to group riding documents. Trail etiquette is just as important as skill, and we want to make sure that everyone enjoys off-road riding. That way, we have more people to ride with at next year’s Land Between the Lakes event.