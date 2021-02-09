Adventure riding boots have to straddle the line between motocross boots and road riding footwear. They need the utmost protection for off-road sections, but must also be comfortable enough to wear for a whole day on the tarmac. For that reason, Italian boot maker Falco introduces the Durant, an all-new waterproof adventure touring boot.

Falco constructed the Durant out of full-grain, oil-treated leather along with a High-Tex waterproof membrane for good measure. That composition not only helps when dark clouds appear on the horizon, but also enhances the durability of the heavy-duty boot. The preformed orthopedic footbed is vibration-absorbing for long days in the saddle and elastic inserts ensure a comfortable fit.

On the protection side, the ankle cup features D3O padding and a hard plastic shin protector helps with head-on impacts. The toebox and heel benefit from reinforced sections and the oil-resistant non-slip Goodyear outsole should help with traction in all conditions. The combination of aluminum buckles and Velcro help seal out the elements and keep your feet dry in the wettest weather.

For the ATGATT crowd, the Durant also meets CE-certified for EN13634: 2017 standards. That certification ensures the boot’s bond strength and rigidity due to upper height requirements and seam construction limitations. While Falco hasn’t announced the price of the Durant boot yet, the company’s site lists sizes 41-47 (EU) and a black or brown colorway.

Of course, the Durant will be available just in time for the riding season in March, 2021. If you’re looking for a new set of boots that address off-road protection and all-day on-road comfort, the Durant might be a good place to start.