Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Colove continues to push boundaries in 2022. At the firm’s annual show, Colove unveiled the 73.9-horsepower, 399cc inline-four that will power the upcoming 400RR sportbike. Sister brand Excelle also rolled out the goods, parading the 800RR sportbike and 800R naked bike set to release later this year. Most recently, Excelle also pulled the covers off the production model of the Colove 450 Rally— the Excelle ZF 450 LS Rally.

Aside from the grand reveal, the brand has also filed homologation documents in China and published specifications for the race replica. The liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC, 449cc single at the heart of the ZF 450 LS Rally churns out 52.3 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 32.4 lb-ft of torque at 7,000 rpm. Excelle shoves that punchy powerplant into a diamond-shaped, dual-wing beam steel frame attached to a steel swingarm.

At the front, the Rally benefits from an adjustable, 49mm KYB fork, while a damping-adjustable KYB shock takes care of the rear. The ZF 450 LS rolls on an 18-inch rear and 21-inch front wheel, and the tubeless spoked rims come shod in 90/90 and 140/80 enduro tires. Nissin brake calipers complete the chassis, and dual-channel ABS governs both ends of the bike.

With 12.6 inches of ground clearance, a 341 dry weight, and a large fuel tank, the Excelle ZF 450 LS should live up to its rally ambitions. The 105-mph top speed may sound limited on the spec sheet, but on the trail, it’s more than enough speed to tackle the dunes.

While the ZF 450 LS takes most of its cues from its Colove 450 Rally relative, the styling also reflects KTM’s 450 Rally Replica. From the white base paint and orange accents to the body panel design, it’s hard not to see a resemblance to Team Orange’s limited-edition rally bike. As of now, the Excelle ZF 450 LS Rally’s retail price isn’t available, but we anticipate the model hitting Chinese dealers later this year.