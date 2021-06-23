After dominating the Dakar Rally from 2001 to 2019, KTM has relinquished its desert crown to Honda the past two years. Spurred on by its recent runner-up status, the House of Mattighofen continues developing its KTM 450 Rally to conquer the course and the competition. Thanks to feedback from Red Bull Riders Matthias Walkner, Sam Sunderland, and Toby Price, the 2022 KTM 450 Rally Replica is closer to the race machine than ever before.

Right out of the box, the 450 Rally Replica is ready to take on the toughest terrain. KTM claims the competition-worthy chassis touts perfect flex characteristics. Nestled in that race-proven frame is a surprisingly reliable fuel-injected, SOHC, 450cc single that earns extra grunt with the addition of an Akrapovic exhaust. While KTM kept the Rally Replica formula intact, it also tweaked a few elements in 2022.

Gallery: 2022 KTM 450 Rally Replica

7 Photos

The model retains the PANKL Racing Systems gearbox it earned last year, but Team Orange updated the gear ratio to match the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machines. The new gearing also delivers a more linear and predictable power delivery, perfect for taking on unpredictable terrain.

When the going gets tough, KTM gets better suspension. WP XACT PRO to be exact. The 48 mm closed cartridge fork benefits from cone valve technology while the fully adjustable monoshock easily adapts to diverse conditions. Equipped with the best in KTM’s catalog, the rally replica lives up to the brand’s Ready to Race mantra, but you may have to race to the dealership to secure one.

2021 KTM 450 Rally 2022 KTM 450 Rally Replica

With only 80 units available worldwide, the 450 Replica will certainly be a hot ticket for aspiring rally riders. At €25,900 ($30,986 USD), the race-ready machine isn’t cheap either. For those lucky enough to lock down a 2022 KTM 450 Rally Replica, Team Orange also offers its Rally Service. The package includes spare parts and technical support for those competing in the 2022 Dakar Rally. After all, KTM continues developing the 450 Rally to conquer the course and the competition.