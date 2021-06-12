Toby Price has had a pretty successful run with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team. The Australian racer is extending his term with the team for another two years—lasting until 2023.

Price is excited to race for the team for another two years, stating that the team "feels like a big family to me and is definitely a home away from home, two years with the guys is certainly something I'm looking forward to. Hopefully, I can repay the confidence they have in me by taking another few wins."

The Australian racer's primary events include FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship and the Dakar Rally—Price has won twice in Dakar. This contract extension will see him start his seventh season with the team.

In 2021, a shoulder injury forced Price to withdraw for a while. He went through multiple surgeries and a period of rehabilitation and recovery. Fast forward a bit, and now he's close to starting his preparations to start racing once again.

"There really is no other team like Red Bull KTM, they really take good care of us and I really look forward to getting away to the events. The whole team and crew have been a huge part of my racing for the past four or five years, so I’m really happy to still be a part of it, and we’re developing the new bike too, which is going well. My injury seems to be healing well. There were definitely some unwanted complications at first, but now after three surgeries I’m in a much better place. I’d say I’m around 60-70% fit, so not far away from being ready to go. I’m definitely looking forward to getting back on two wheels and racing my bike again. The plan is to get back on the bike as soon as it’s safe to do so and build things up before heading back overseas to do some racing again. The goal over the next two years is to definitely add another Dakar title to my name, and if I can add two, that would be even better!”

As for the team, Robert Jonas, Vice President of Motorsports Offroad is "pleased to be continuing with Toby for the future and building further on everything we have achieved together." The team will continue battling for more victories in the future, and they can't wait for the next few races with him in Dakar 2022.