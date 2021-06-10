In case you need some motivation to put some miles on your machine this summer, check out KTM’s 2021 World Adventure Week (July 5-11). Developed in partnership with the makers of the RISER motorcycle app, the week-long event encourages motorcyclists everywhere to log 1,000 kilometers and track the rides to win prizes.

As businesses continue to get creative within the parameters of the ongoing global pandemic, more are finding ways to interact with customers digitally. Such is the case with World Adventure Week, and the essence of the event is simple: get on your bike, fire up the RISER app, and start tracking your rides.

No KTM? No problem! This remote event is open to all brands. Still not venturing far from home? Fine! It doesn’t matter where you ride—as long as you’re tracking the trips, you’re a part of World Adventure Week! Go solo, bring your partner, or set up a multi-day road trip with some pals. Where you go and how you get there is up to you, but the goal is to hit 1,000 km within the week-long time frame.

KTM is offering daily rewards and weekly prizes, plus the chance to be featured on the company’s social media channels and the event website. The event will also offer various daily challenges you can choose to participate in, and all riders that officially record more than 1,000 km on RISER will receive a personalized award. What will this prize be? We don’t know, but if you complete the ride, let us know!

The Austrian brand states the goal of World Adventure Week is to “strengthen the growing adventure community and bring together riders who share the passion for adventure motorcycling.” It should also be noted that this online event is separate from the KTM Adventure Rally, an in-person event comprised of various regional rallies held across the globe.

The RISER app is a community-based navigation app designed exclusively for motorcyclists. You can track and share rides, try routes that others have suggested, choose your route based on how curvy you want the ride to be, and share photos. The base version’s free, but there’s a pro version with a few perks like offline maps.

To join the 2021 KTM World Adventure Week, go download the RISER app for Android or iOS and record your rides between July 5-11.