Updated Honda X-ADV Adventure Scooter Hits The Asian Market

What do you get when you want the comfort and ease of use of a scooter, with the off-road ability and long-distance capability of an adventure tourer? Honda has the answer for you in the form of the Honda X-ADV. Available in the global market for a couple of years now, this bike remains, for the most part, unrivaled by other major motorcycle manufacturers.

Even with the recent rise in popularity of maxi-scooters, the Honda X-ADV has remained the only adventure-focused, high-capacity scooter in the market. That said, Honda has updated the X-ADV for the 2021 model year in the Asian market. Making its debut in Malaysia, this premium dual-sport scooter comes with updates to the engine, chassis, as well as tech features and overall design. Imported into Malaysia by Boon Siew Honda, let's take a closer look at this all-around scooter.

It continues to be powered by a 745cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. Rated for an adequate 57 horsepower, this big scooter is surprisingly a beginner-friendly option. Its approachability is further enhanced by the bike's twist-and-go nature which is afforded by a six-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). As opposed to the conventional CVT transmissions found in scooter which provide an efficient, albeit elastic band-like power delivery, a DCT provides a much more direct response, and feels more like a machine equipped with a manual transmission.

On the tech side, the new X-ADV comes outfitted with four riding modes which consist of Standard, Sport, Rain, and Gravel modes. It even comes with a customizable user mode, which allows you to configure the bike's sophisticated electronics to your preferences. All these features can be accessed via the bike's 5-inch full-color TFT display. Underneath all the sophisticated electronics, the X-ADV features a redesigned diamond frame which is slightly lighter than that of the previous model.

Lastly, as far as styling is concerned, the new X-ADV features slightly sharper and slimmer bodywork. New LED DRLs have been added up front, giving the bike a more aggressive look. A redesigned adjustable windscreen has also been fitted, and is complemented with a slew of creature comforts including a 1.2-liter glove compartment, and a spacious 22-liter under-seat storage compartment, complete with a USB charging port. In Malaysia, the new X-ADV retails for RM 67,799, or the equivalent of $16,446 USD.