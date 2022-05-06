Take A Look At KTM’s 2023 Six Days Enduro Series

Earlier in May, 2022, KTM introduced the 2023 model range of enduro machines. The updated bikes featured mild refinements which, when looked at collectively, translated into an overall sharper, more performance-oriented package on the motocross circuit or trail. In typical KTM fashion, the 2023 model range is accompanied by special-edition Six Days versions. Let’s take a closer look.

The Six Days Enduro is one of the most well-known off-road racing events out there. As the name suggests, the event covers six days of grueling off-road racing, which, in 2022, is set to take place from Monday, August 29 to Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Le Puy-en-Velay, France. As such the newest Six Days editions of KTM’s EXC and EXC-F model range feature the colors of the French flag to commemorate this year’s International Six Days Enduro (ISDE).

Setting the Six Days edition models apart from the standard bikes are a softer saddle which offers enhanced grip for longer, more demanding rides, as well as a blue and red upholstery reminiscent of the French colors for this year’s ISDE. Additionally, the wheel hubs are lighter and made of out CNC-milled aluminum. This significantly reduces unsprung weight, translating to sharper handling characteristics. The Six Days editions also get Metzeler 6 Days Extreme off-road rubber.

In terms of performance, the KTM Six Days enduro bikes benefit from the brand’s Transfer Port Injection (TPI) technology. This reduces emissions and fuel consumption while optimizing performance across the rev range. Meanwhile, the four-stroke models’ engines have been tweaked to deliver improved torque at low revs, while smoothing out power delivery across the rev range.

The EXC range is fully equipped with the latest and greatest from WP, with the top-shelf XPLOR system coming as standard. It features a Progressive Damping System (PDS) rear monoshock sans a linkage to offer maximum ground clearance. CNC-milled triple trees and an adjustable handlebar all add to the robustness upfront, giving the rider ample leverage to maneuver through all sorts of gnarly obstacles, and land the most extreme jumps.

As for pricing and availability, the 2023 KTM Six Days editions come in six flavors. The 250 EXC and 250 EXC-F Six Days are priced at 11,330 Euros ($12,236 USD) and 11,850 Euros ($12,798 USD) respectively. Meanwhile, the 300 EXC and 350 EXC-F Six Days retail for 11,750 Euros ($12,690 USD) and 12,380 Euros ($13,370 USD) respectively. The range-topping models consisting of the 450 EXC-F and 500 EXC-F Six Days are the most expensive at 12,600 Euros ($13,608 USD) and 12,900 Euros ($13,932 USD) respectively.

Take A Look At KTM’s 2023 Six Days Enduro Series