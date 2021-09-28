Italy’s Isola d'Elba hosted the 56th FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) competition for the first time in 1981. That year, Italian riders found paydirt on home soil, winning the World Trophy with Gualtiero Brissoni, Alessandro Gritti, Luigi Medardo, Gianangelo Croci, Franco Gualdi, and Augusto Taiocchi. Italy’s “Red Helmets” even seized the Junior Trophy with Cesare Bernardi, Gianpiero Findanno, Andrea Marinoni, and Angelo Signorelli.

Forty years removed from those dominant performances, the 2021 FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy will bring off-road competition back to Isola d'Elba from October 20-23, 2021. The event marks the first time that the vintage rally will occur separately from the FIM ISDE. However, organizers from the Italian Motorcycle Federation (FMI) hope the spin-off event will draw even more motorcycle aficionados to the Italian island.

“The FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy will not take place within the normal ISDE framework alongside the modern motorcycles as it has been until today, but it will be an event in all respects given the media and sporting importance it deserves,” stated FMI president Giovanni Copioli. “The scenario of the Island of Elba evokes great memories for us Italian fans and will also guarantee fun and a good level of challenges”.

The competition will include four classes consisting of A (two-stroke models build until 1975), B (four-stroke models build until 1975), C (models manufactured until 1980), and X (motorcycles built until 1986). The bikes aren’t the only seasoned vets of the competition either. Six international teams (Italy, France, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, and Finland) will comprise the Vintage Veterans Trophy field with riders at least 50 years of age. While the Vintage Silver Vase Club competition includes 90 teams, each member will be at least 35 years old.

“The organization of the FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy outside the FIM ISDE will allow the development of this Enduro competition for classic motorcycles first introduced in 2016, during the Six Days which took place in Navarra, Spain,” noted FIM president Jorge Viegas. “The FIM is delighted that the FMI and the Moto Club Isola d’Elba have accepted to organize the 2021 edition which will bring together a greater number of fans of classic Enduro motorcycles from 1975 to 1986 and 50cc to 250cc.”