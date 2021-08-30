In 1981, FIM rebranded the International Six Days Trials (ISDT) as the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE). Held at Italy’s Isola d'Elba, the competition still promised the most grueling off-road conditions. After winning the ISDT in West Germany and France in 1979 and 1980, respectively, Italian enduro rider Gualtiero Brissoni wanted to retain his title on home soil.

Adding even more significance to the occasion, Brissoni was piloting a Fantic 125 in 1981. Luckily, all the team’s stars aligned and Fantic secured its first ISDE 125cc class victory. Forty years later, the Italian brand is keeping the memory alive with its XE 125 Six Days 40th Anniversary edition.

Based on Fantic’s lone two-stroke offering, the special-edition enduro still boasts a semi-double-cradle aluminum frame, Nissin calipers, and fully adjustable 48 mm KYB fork and KYB monoshock. The Mikuni carb-fed 125cc single retains liquid-cooling and 7.7-8.4:1 compression ratio. However, the limited-edition trim also flaunts a full exhaust with silencer, brake discs, triple clamps, and anodized bits from Fantic’s accessories catalog.

Aside from the technical upgrades, the commemorative enduro also receives a livery reminiscent of Brissoni’s winning steed. The red bodywork and white fenders resemble the race-winning Fantic while Brissoni’s number 33 graces the yellow number panels at the headlight cowl and sides. The designers even add the checkered trim at the back of the XE 125 seat and adopt a retro Fantic logo on the front fairing.

Of course, we’ve seen race replicas celebrating legendary racers such as Giacomo Agostini, but the off-road space rarely honors individual riders in this way. Additionally, Brissoni won the 56th ISDT/ISDE aboard a 125cc two-stroke, making the connection between the race-winning machine and its replica even more significant. With Fantic growing at a steady clip, we can't wait to see what they have any other commemorative models up its sleeve.