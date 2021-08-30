After skipping 2020 due to COVID, the 95th running of the FIM International Six Days Enduro kicked off in Italy’s Apennine Mountains on Monday, August 30, 2021. It will run through September 4, with events spanning courses between Lombardy and Piedmont. This year marks the first time it’s been held in Italy since 2013.

Over 650 competitors from 30 different nations around the world have come to Rivanazzano Terme, the airport which will host the paddock for the entire event. All competitors and service crews will consider this the beating heart of the 2021 ISDE, as the riders meet the challenges strewn about the beautiful Italian countryside.

Days one, two, and three of the event will see riders spend about 7.5 hours each day in the saddle, as they complete a range of various motocross and enduro tests set for them by the organizers. This course is a single lap comprising over 195 kilometers, or over 121 miles. On days four and five, they’ll move to a new course, which will require the same riding time each day but will add 198 additional kilometers (or 123 miles). The sixth day will be all about motocross racing, and will take place at the Valle Scrivia circuit in Cassano Spinola.

The opening ceremonies took place on August 30 at the Visconti Castle in Pavia, which was built in 1360. Event organizers are striving to ensure that local COVID-19 protocols are followed in hosting this event, which is surely a significant logistical challenge given the sheer number of people from different places all converging on one spot.

“We thank all the organization behind this 95th edition of the biggest competition in our sport. We are mindful of all the additional efforts by the organizing committee and the many involved after we were forced to wait an extra year to arrive here in Rivanazzano,” said FIM president Jorge Viegas in a statement.

“All of the riders from around the World must also be congratulated for all their efforts to be present in Italy in these still difficult times for international travel. Of course, we extend our thoughts to those nations like Australia who were unable to make that journey through reasons beyond their control,” he continued.

“This inspiring and historic location is the perfect place to officially declare the 95th edition of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro can begin,” Viegas concluded.