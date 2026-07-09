Irish Road Racer Passes Away After Racing Crash. Tributes Pour In

The Isle of Man TT makes so many headlines each year that some people could be forgiven for thinking it's the beginning and end of road racing, but the sport is deeply embedded in other parts of the world, particularly Ireland. I grew up in Ireland, not far from a local road race, and believe me when I tell you that an event doesn't have to be anywhere near the scale of the IOM TT for someone to lose their life.

Unfortunately, this is a fact that we're reminded of today.

An Irishman, John O'Donovan, crashed while competing in the Junior Support race at the Skerries 100, just the second race of the event. Sadly, O'Donovan passed away as a result of his injuries. The race was flagged after the accident, and then the rest of the race meeting was abandoned.

Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club, which organizes the event, said, "At this incredibly difficult time, our heartfelt condolences are with John's wife Valerie, his children Sean, Libby and Emily, his extended family, his many friends, and all of his club mates in the West Cork Motorcycle Club... The loss of such an experienced and respected rider will be felt throughout the close-knit road racing community. Today that community mourns together, as John was a passionate competitor who was greatly respected. His contribution to the sport will not be soon forgotten"

Statements continued to come from other parts of the road racing community, including the West Cork Motorcycle Club, which stated, "John was a much-loved character within the West Cork Motorcycle Club and someone who will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him... He was known for his incredible sense of humour and quick wit, his generosity, and his unwavering friendship. No matter where he went, John had a way of making people smile and bringing others together."

What do you think?

Northern Irish rider, William Dunlop, was the last rider to lose their life at the Skerries 100. William's brother, Michael Dunlop, won the opening race of the event before O'Donovan's fatal accident, which marks the third fatality at a road race on Irish soil in 2026.

The Skerries 100 made its return to the road racing calendar this year after not running since 2022 due to issues obtaining insurance, which is an ever-growing problem in the sport in Ireland. The team at RideApart sends its sincerest condolences to O'Donovan's family and friends.

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