In June, 2021, we learned that MotoGP will be able to host a limited number of spectators at the 2021 Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini. Also simply called Misano, because it takes place at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, this round is currently scheduled to take place from September 17 through 19, 2021.

With so many MotoGP events postponed, rescheduled, and canceled due to the ongoing global pandemic, the Misano news came with a wave of cautious optimism. While the June announcement said there would be some safety restrictions in place, we now have more details about what, exactly, is involved.

Up to 23,000 people will be allowed to sit in specified places in the grandstands during each day of the three-day weekend, according to Moto.IT. That’s 50 percent of the circuit’s maximum capacity, not counting the lawn areas. The grassy areas outside the grandstands will be closed off since they cannot adequately be spaced out to ensure that social distancing is maintained among spectators.

Additional precautionary measures include each ticket to each seat in a grandstand being associated with a dedicated parking space. Visitors will be able to use the official Misano World Circuit app to tell them where to park, as well as the best route to take to get from your parking space to your assigned seat.

Attendees must also have a valid COVID Green Pass, either from the European Union or provided by health authorities in their home country if it is outside the EU. Within the EU, the Green Pass is also called a Digital Covid Certificate. It's proof from a governing health authority that a person has either been vaccinated against COVID-19, has received a negative test result in the last 14 days, or has recovered from COVID-19. It’s available both in digital, smartphone-accessible form, as well as paper.

Per the Italian National Tourism Agency, all Green Passes when visiting the country must either be in Italian, English, French, or Spanish. The country will accept either digital or paper formats, as long as visitors have at least one version to present.