While the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup only includes six rounds in 2021, they still share circuits with MotoGP during race weekends. Of course, riders and personnel of both classes deal with the same challenges on track and similar transportation needs off-track. For the gas-powered category, most manufacturers produce scooters that racers and team members use to zip from between raceway facilities.

However, the Yamaha has been the official scooter provider of MotoGP since 2005. That deal allows MotoGP staff to move about the circuit on Iwata’s NMax 125. In the single-make MotoE series, Energica is the sole motorcycle provider, but the brand’s range doesn’t currently include a scooter model. Luckily, an agreement between Dorna and electric mobility firm Vmoto Soco will supply the race series with five electric scooters for the remainder of the 2021 season.

"We're very happy to welcome Vmoto Soco on board as a partner of MotoE,” noted Dorna Sports Global Commercial Partnerships Senior Director Marc Saurina. “The Vmoto Soco scooters will be an important addition to the Cup, enabling staff to move to and from the e-paddock with ease and efficiency. Vmoto Soco are a perfect fit for the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup."

Wrapped in a special MotoE livery, the Vmoto Soco electric scooters will not only make race weekends easier to manage for Dorna management but also aligns with the category’s zero-emissions initiatives.

"I am very happy to have contributed to this important agreement with Dorna for MotoE,” admitted Vmoto Strategy and Business Development President Graziano Milone. “Being a partner of the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup is a confirmation of our great job and our important growth. Vmoto Soco’s scooter, fully customized in Dorna’s livery, will be the perfect complement to the 100% green MotoE paddock."

With only two rounds left in the 2021 championship, we should see the Vmoto Soco MotoE scooters cruising between the paddocks at Austria’s Red Bull Ring on August 13-15 and Italy’s Misano World Circuit on September 17-19, 2021.