Channel Your Inner Gundam Pilot Next Time You Ride Your Motorcycle With This Collection

Do you ever wish your motorcycle was actually a giant robot in disguise?

Don't worry; we've all been there. At least, I'm pretty sure we have. And if you tell me you haven't, I'm going to guess it's because you've yet to become acquainted with giant robots. Otherwise, you'd absolutely be on board. Who wouldn't want to pilot a giant robot around if they could? I mean, as long as your dad isn't named Gendo Ikari, probably.

While it's probably safe to say that sadly, your current bike is not actually a giant robot, that doesn't mean you can't pay tribute to one of the longest-running giant robot franchises in history. If you're a Gundam fan as well as a motorcyclist, you may already be aware of the Strict-G x Kushitani Gundam capsule collection collaborations that both brands have released for the past couple of years. And if you aren't, well, let me help you get acquainted!

Motorcycle gear maker Kushitani has teamed up once more with Bandai's official Strict-G brand, which concentrates on bringing Gundam fans into that universe through special, limited-edition clothing drops. In the past, Kushitani has released some dirt bike jerseys as well as other soft motorcycle apparel (in other words, nothing armored or impact-rated) in collaboration with Strict-G.

Gallery: 2026 Strict-G x Kushitani Gundam Capsule Collection 7 Source: Bandai

This time around, the 2026 Strict-G x Kushitani collection centers on both the Mobile Suit Gundam and Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway The Sorcery of Nymph Circe series. And arguably, although it is a collaboration with Kushitani, it's more casual apparel-focused than ever, as there isn't even a single dirt bike jersey to be had here.

What do you think?

Instead, there's a polo shirt, a t-shirt, and some fitted track jackets and hoodies. There's also a neck buff that you can use to keep your neck from getting sunburned, pull up over your nose to keep from breathing in dust as you ride off road, or even pull up over your head to help keep the inner liner of your helmet fresh as you get sweaty.

Still, if you're in this particular overlapping niche, it's nice to know that someone is looking out for you; and also, if you're in the US, that this stuff is actually accessible to fans who might be interested in buying it. Prices range from US $37 for the neck buff to US $226 for the hoodies, and you can check out and/or preorder the whole collection here.

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