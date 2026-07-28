These Boots Supposedly Work For Both Motorcycles and Hiking. But Is That Asking Too Much?

I'm a big fan of do-it-all type items. Jack of all trades, as it were. Why? Because I'm a broke writer and if I'm going to buy something, I'd rather it do a host of things, rather than just one. Also, when you get an item that's actually good at being a do-it-all, they tend to be stupidly good, not just regular good. Take for instance, my penchant for having a good knife in my pocket.

But there are limits to that, and limits to what makes a good jack-of-all-trades idea within gear. So when it comes to gear that's meant to keep you safe, I, personally, tend to look more critically at these items.

Case in point, motorcycle gear maker LS2 just dropped an all-new motorcycle boot called the Torrent. Yet, it supposedly has a second job, and that's to also be a hiking boot.

As someone who does both—i.e., hike and ride—the concept is intriguing as, just today, I had left my Ducati DesertX and was walking up to this waterfall in Iceland for an upcoming story. All the while, I was cursing the fact that, although my Dainese boots are good on the bike, they aren't particularly great for hiking. So there is a use case.

Does the LS2 Torrent meet what you really need to keep your foot safe, though?

Recently, I crashed in my backyard, having done something stupid—I wasn't wearing moto boots when I did it.

It was a slow-speed crash, but the way that I fell meant that the peg hit my foot squarely. I bruised pretty much every joint and tweaked my ankle to the point that three months later, I still feel it. As you can imagine, while I've been ATGATT forever, even I have lapses in judgement. That is why I'm slightly concerned about these Torrent boots.

LS2 says its main priority was comfort for the Torrent, and while I tend to agree that a moto or hiking boot should be comfortable, that's still not my main priority when it comes to either. For a moto boot, I want both armor and abrasion resistance. And for a hiking boot, I want abrasion resistance and comfort—something like Meindl's Eurohunter Light, which is great for hunting, hiking, or driving a UTV.

According to the LS2 press release, "On the bike, the 3D polyester mesh and TPU outer shell offers high abrasion resistance, backed by reinforced toe and heel areas and an integrated IPA ankle protector for impact resistance; the Torrent is certified to Level 1 across all four test categories." I'm not sure what that means, but given that a good pair of moto boots with real impact and abrasion resistance tends to cost over $300, and a high-quality boot tends to be between $300 and $600, that statement, taken along with the Torrent's $186 price tag (when converted from euros) seems real sus.

What do you think?

Moreover, the design is far more a moto shoe than a moto boot, not even protecting your ankles. But, again, I get the concept, as it's something that I'd love to explore more, especially while hunting season looms ever larger, and my want to use a dirt bike to get me further than anyone else becomes more tangible.

What do you all think? Is a hike/moto boot a good idea? And would you trust these LS2s?

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