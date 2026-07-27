That Viper V10-Powered Motorcycle Sold For a Bunch of Money

Once upon a time, Dodge built a Viper-powered motorcycle and dubbed it the "Tomahawk." It was a V10 motorcycle, but technically had four wheels. You still straddled it like a regular bike, but the whole thing had a very Tron lightcycle vibe to it. Big, bulky, stupidly powerful, and futuristic for the time.

But it was just a concept, a tease. Dodge did it because it could and it was the early aughts. Nothing could stop the Viper's prowess, and everyone wanted more. Yet, while it sort of ran, it never made production and is likely locked away in Fiat Chrysler's archives, with the hopes of maybe one day ending up in a storage locker auction. There was, however, another Viper-powered motorcycle.

Allen Millyard, a UK-based custom motorcycle builder, once produced a V10 motorcycle using the Viper motor. And recently, as we reported on a few weeks prior, it was set to cross the auction block. Well, it did, and it sold for about as much as a brand-new, last-generation Viper cost prior to its death: i.e., it cost a lot of money.

According to our friends over at Visordown, Millyard's V10 motorcycle crossed H&H Classics' auction at the National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull and snagged a solid £149,500, which translates to nearly $200,000. For reference, the last-generation Viper ACR started at $122,000, but with a handful of options, you were close to that $200k.

This particular motorcycle is based around a 2009 Viper engine, which was an 8.0-liter V10 plucked from the 4th-generation car. That means this motorcycle makes about 500 horsepower, with a curb weight of around what the average Harley-Davidson bagger weighs. Many had believed that Millyard would never sell the Viper V10 motorcycle, as it seemed as if it was truly special. But the custom builder said it was a "difficult decision" to put it up for sale, but that it would help start other projects.

What do you think?

Visordown also reported that Millyard was there at the auction, and that when the Viper-powered motorcycle came up for sale, Millyard asked the crowd whether they wanted to hear the beast run. Obviously, they said yes, and he started it up, revved it, and watched as bidders lined up. What I wouldn't give to have been there to hear it in person.

Hopefully, the new owner doesn't lock it away to collect dust, and drives it as best they can. However, speaking as someone who drove the last Viper a lot when I used to work for Automobile Magazine (RIP), and had that specific car step out at over 100mph, and that was with four wheels, maybe just take it easy until you get used to it...

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