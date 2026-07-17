This Super Limited Royal Enfield Motorcycle Is Coming To The US Soon

Inspired by the Caliber Royale, a custom build that was showcased at both Motoverse and EICMA in 2025, Royal Enfield has partnered with custom bike builder Rough Crafts to create a very limited-edition motorcycle—one that you may have a chance to own at the end of the month.

Starting with a Shotgun 650, the crew at Rough Crafts set about building a bespoke iteration of the 648cc parallel-twin motorcycle that, according to Adrian Sellers, head of Custom & Motorsports at Royal Enfield, “carries a distinctive design language inspired by the ‘Caliber Royale’ custom build.”

The Caliber Royale was built by Rough Crafts using the Shotgun 650 as its base. The bike featured stretched proportions, a signature fairing, and handcrafted finishes in gloss and matte paint, as well as gold leaf accents and some small changes to the frame.

Limited to 100 individually numbered motorcycles that will be distributed across India, Europe, Asia, and North America, the Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts Drop will be priced at $7,999 in the US, with only ten being made available for purchase.

So, how do you get your hands on one of these limited-edition Shotgun 650s?

Photo by: Royal Enfield

According to Royal Enfield, the sale of the Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts Drop “will be phased by geographic region between July 27-30, 2026.” For those of us in the US, the “drop” date is July 28 at 10am EST.

Prospective buyers will need to sign in and complete a registration form on the Royal Enfield website. Then - on a first come, first serve basis - customers will be notified of their ability to secure one of the custom Shotgun 650 motorcycles. If you’re one of the lucky ten here in the US, you will have 48 hours to drop a deposit with your local Royal Enfield dealer.

Photo by: Royal Enfield

The ten riders in the US that secure their Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts Drop will have a bike that “features a striking Gold Leaf stripe with a subtle grey accent flowing seamlessly across its panels, complemented by limited-edition numbering on the tank,” according to Royal Enfield’s press release. There’s also a brass collaboration badge, identical to the one adorning the original custom, as well as other bespoke additions such as matching black bar-end mirrors, a quilted leather seat, contrast-cut alloy rims, and gold fork inner tubes.

What do you think?

In addition to the custom Shotgun 650 motorcycle, the buyers will also receive a numbered limited-edition gold-on-black sketch of the Caliber Royale, signed by Winston Yeh of Rough Crafts.

So, if a custom built, limited-production, Shotgun 650 is something you’d like to add to your collection, make sure to set a reminder on your phone for the morning of July 28.

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Rideapart.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The RideApart Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy