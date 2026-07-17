This Solid-State Battery Fix Could Matter More For Motorcycles Than Cars

Solid-state batteries have been promising to save electric vehicles for so long that they’ve started sounding less like technology and more like a recurring motivational speech. More range, faster charging, lower weight, better safety. Great stuff, assuming anyone can actually manufacture the things without microscopic lithium spikes growing through them and causing a short circuit.

That annoying little problem is called dendrite formation, and researchers at MIT and the Technical University of Munich may have found a better way to control it. As highlighted by our friends at InsideEVs, the MIT study focuses on grain boundaries inside ceramic solid electrolytes, which are basically the microscopic seams where tiny crystalline grains meet. Those seams can disrupt the movement of lithium ions and create electrical conditions that encourage lithium metal to accumulate.

Once that lithium begins forming into thin filaments, it can eventually punch through the electrolyte and connect both sides of the battery. That’s bad in the same way drilling through a fuel tank with a cordless drill is bad. The battery can short, fail, overheat, or become an expensive science experiment nobody wants strapped between their knees.

Photo by: Verge Motorcycles

The researchers studied a ceramic material called lithium lanthanum zirconate, commonly shortened to LLZO, and found that electrical imbalances at its grain boundaries were helping create the conditions for dendrites to form. By changing how the material was processed, they reduced those imbalances and allowed lithium ions to move more freely through the electrolyte.

The modified material handled a critical current density more than 300% higher than the baseline sample before shorting. That doesn’t mean 300% more range, 300% more battery capacity, or a five-minute charging stop followed by a heroic blast into the sunset. It means the material tolerated much more current before lithium filaments caused trouble.

For electric cars, that could eventually help unlock faster charging and more energy-dense batteries. But for electric motorcycles and powersports machines, the implications could be even bigger because these vehicles don’t have acres of floor space available for battery packs.

Photo by: Honda

A car can carry a massive battery underneath the cabin and use its wheelbase to hide the consequences. A motorcycle has to fit its battery inside a frame that still needs room for suspension, cooling hardware, steering clearance, crash protection, and a rider who would prefer not to sit six feet above the pavement.

That’s why today’s electric motorcycles often end up choosing between useful range and reasonable weight. A more energy-dense solid-state pack could stretch range without making the bike larger, or maintain current range while dropping meaningful weight. The second option may be more transformative. A lighter battery could improve steering, braking, suspension response, low-speed control, and the general experience of trying to push the thing backward up a driveway.

The same logic applies to electric dirt bikes, ATVs, side-by-sides, snowmobiles, and personal watercraft. Off-road machines need enough energy to stay useful without becoming awkwardly heavy. Snowmobiles need battery systems that can survive brutal cold. Personal watercraft demand high power for long periods while operating inside wet, tightly packaged hulls.

Photo by: Can-Am

What do you think?

The catch is that a laboratory electrolyte isn’t a finished powersports battery. Ceramic materials still need to survive vibration, potholes, jumps, crashes, chassis flex, pressure washing, freezing temperatures, and years of repeated charging. Battery manufacturers also need to produce the material consistently and cheaply enough that a future electric dirt bike doesn’t cost as much as a lightly used pickup truck.

Still, this work matters because it attacks one of solid-state battery technology’s most stubborn failure points at the microscopic level. If manufacturers can better control grain boundaries, they may be able to build batteries that handle more current, resist internal shorts, and make lithium-metal anodes more practical. That wouldn’t just give electric motorcycles longer range. It could finally stop the battery from dictating the entire size, weight, shape, and personality of the machine around it.

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Rideapart.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The RideApart Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy