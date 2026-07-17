Valentino Rossi Reunited With His Yamaha M1 And MotoGP Fans Lost It

Valentino Rossi returned to the Goodwood Festival of Speed for the first time in more than a decade, and Yamaha didn’t waste the opportunity by putting him on some tasteful heritage display bike. Instead, the nine-time Grand Prix World Champion climbed aboard his 2020 Monster Energy Yamaha YZR-M1, the MotoGP prototype he last raced before retiring at the end of the 2021 season.

Rossi’s weekend began on Friday alongside reigning Formula 1 World Champion Lando Norris. The pair appeared together on the balcony of Goodwood House, giving thousands of fans the kind of crossover event that sounds as though it was created after several energy drinks and an argument over which form of racing produces the strangest celebrities.

Things got considerably louder on Saturday. Rossi rode the M1 up the famous Goodwood Hill as part of a Monster Energy demonstration that also included Norris, Petter Solberg, John McGuinness, Michael Dunlop, and pro drifter Steve Biagioni. Still wearing Rossi’s fluorescent yellow number 46, the Yamaha provided a brief return to an era many MotoGP fans haven’t finished emotionally processing.

The interesting wrinkle is that Rossi’s current MotoGP life involves a whole lot of Ducati. The Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, which Rossi owns, races Ducati Desmosedici machinery and recently extended its status as a factory-supported Ducati operation through at least the 2029 season.

That doesn’t make Rossi’s Yamaha reunion some kind of forbidden motorcycle affair, though. His team’s technical partnership with Ducati is separate from his personal relationship with Yamaha, where he remains an official brand ambassador. Rossi also spent the defining portion of his premier-class career with Yamaha, winning four MotoGP championships and turning the number 46 M1 into one of the most recognizable racing motorcycles ever built.

Photos by: Yamaha Photos by: Yamaha

Basically, Rossi has reached the level of motorsport fame where manufacturers have to share. Ducati supplies the motorcycles used by his current team, while Yamaha remains attached to the rider, the championships, and the mountain of fluorescent yellow merchandise produced along the way. It’s complicated, but apparently everyone involved has learned to behave at family gatherings.

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Goodwood gave Yamaha a perfect excuse to remind everyone of that history. Rossi hadn’t ridden his 2020 M1 since leaving MotoGP, so this wasn’t merely another retired racer circulating on a demonstration bike. It reunited one of the sport’s most famous riders with a machine from the closing chapter of his Grand Prix career.

There were no points on offer, no championship implications, and no need for Rossi to prove anything. It was simply Valentino Rossi, back on a Yamaha MotoGP bike, making an expensive prototype scream through the English countryside while thousands of people temporarily forgot what year it was. Sometimes motorsport nostalgia doesn’t need to be more complicated than that.

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