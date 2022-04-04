Everyone’s favorite shed-build engineering genius, Allen Millyard, clearly doesn’t know how to quit. While we’re quite sure you know this already, he’s back with another helpful behind-the scenes video, giving us a helpful and inspiring glance into the inner workings of his workshop. Did you ever wonder what kind of maintenance goes into the Millyard Viper V10? After watching this video, you will wonder no more!

For viewers not in the U.K., it also answers a question you may not even have known to ask. Yes, MOT inspections are required for all road-going bikes—even mad customs like this one. (Maybe that should be “especially mad customs like this one”?) Since this bike has been sitting for a bit, that means Millyard has to give it a good going-over before he takes it in for its inspection. (Don’t worry, that also includes a test ride to make sure everything’s in top nick, so you’ll want your headphones for this video for sure.)

First up is a tire pressure check, since it’s now April, 2022 and the bike hasn’t been ridden since August, 2021. The front is fine, but the rear is a bit low. An easy fix, but a necessary one. Next is the condition of the rubber straps holding the center stand securely in place, so it doesn’t come down on its own. After that, it’s a check on pedals and side stands for appropriate feel and action.

Electrical systems are up next, with a simple turn of the key in the ignition. All the pumps instantly start working as they should, so it’s off to check the clutch next. There’s both a hand and a foot actuation for the clutch, so Millyard checks both to make sure they’re operating properly. Then there’s a speed record check, and so far, the top speed achieved was a solid 189 miles per hour at the Elvington air strip. We get a nice little onboard flashback here, so enjoy.

You’ll be happy to know that all ten spark plug caps are in good shape and seated correctly, so that’s obviously good news. Indicators and brake lights are next, and the front right indicator seems to not be working. A quick wiring check inside the headlight bucket reveals the culprit: A loose wire, which has probably happened to us all at one time or another. Simply pushing it back into place fixes the problem, so it’s well worth checking those little things first before tearing deep into the bike to find an issue.

Throttle looks good, brakes look good, and then there’s some bird noises out front. A robin and some blackbirds have alighted for a visit, just before Tracy takes off on a shopping run. Next is a tire check, and they’re fine, so it’s time to polish the aluminum and steel bits on the bike and really make them gleam. After that, it’s a fluids check. Hydraulics look good, and so does the chain oiler tank that’s tucked neatly underneath the seat. Rear suspension is good, chain oiler operation down on the actual chain is good, foot levers are operating properly. A check for leaks, as well as a look at the spark plug leads, also yields positive results.

Sump’s looking good, chain tension is looking good, but the fuel tank is a bit empty, so it needs topping up before the test ride. Then, of course, it’s time to ride to the fuel station to top it up the rest of the way before the pre-MOT test ride. You’ve probably had your headphones in the whole time, I hope—but if you haven’t, now is the time. You need them for the test ride, just trust me.