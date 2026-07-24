This Honda Kei Truck Comes With A Mini Moto Monkey On Its Back. It's Perfect

For a certain type of JDM nerd, is there anything better than finding a Honda City Turbo with a Motocompo to spend hours gazing longingly at? I mean, don't think about how pricey they've gotten for a moment; just think about the sheer joy that seeing them brings.

Friends, I think I might have found something that beats that classic pairing, and it's this 1995 Honda Acty Pickup with a matching 2021 Honda Monkey in the bed. It's not just rolling around loose in there, either; it's properly held in place with a teeny, tiny little wheel chock (red, of course), along with some ratchet straps (also red). It comes with a matching helmet, too; honestly, it seems like a ton of care was put into making this package work as well together as it possibly can.

Naturally, the Acty is right-hand drive, but you probably expected that. What you may not have expected, however, is that it has a Bluetooth-capable stereo head unit and a couple of Rockford Fosgate speakers installed. So yes, you can bump some tunes in a modern way, all from the comfort of your mid-90s kei pickup.

Gallery: 1995 Honda Acty w/2021 Honda Monkey 9 Source: Bring a Trailer

What do you think?

Tons of work went into repainting and accessorizing this truck, including adding the vinyl upholstery to the seats, and also adding a matching white saddle to the Monkey (the stock black saddle is included in the auction). You can see the Hella auxiliary lights in the photos, and there's also a bed-mounted (and removable) toolbox, a 14-inch rear lightbar, and a front bull bar with even more Hella lights. (Do you like lights? We've got lights for your lights with this one!) Spare parts, a bunch of documentation (including Japanese manual, Illinois title, import documentation, and more), key fobs, and the helmet for the Monkey are included.

This auction is currently up to US $8,000 (including both vehicles) at the time of writing, and is scheduled to end on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. It's located in Oswego, Illinois, so you'd better buy it before I do. Check it out here on Bring a Trailer. Even if you're not interested in bidding on this auction, there are over 200 very nice photos in this listing that you should really, really go look at.

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