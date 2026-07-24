Want A New Beta Dirt Bike? Why Not Go Racing And Save A Bunch Of Money?

Factory racing gets all the headlines, but that’s never been where most motorcycles earn their reputation. That job belongs to weekend racers loading up pickup trucks before sunrise, wrenching on bikes in folding chairs, and trying to make it through a muddy hare scramble without cartwheeling into the trees. Those are the riders everyone in the pits notices, and Beta wants more of them wearing red.

The Italian off-road brand has announced the return of its Beta Rippers support program for the 2027 season, expanding a grassroots initiative that helps local racers get onto the starting line while putting more Beta motorcycles in front of the people most likely to buy them.

Unlike a factory ride, this isn’t about free motorcycles or a paycheck. Riders apply through participating Beta dealerships, which decide who joins the program based on their local racing community and how well they’ll represent both the dealer and the brand. In other words, Beta is looking for ambassadors as much as racers.

Photo by: Beta Motor

The incentives aren’t bad, either. Selected riders receive 10% off a new 2027 Beta motorcycle, a $300 dealership parts credit, and official Beta team apparel that includes a polo shirt and hat. If you were already planning to buy a new Beta, the discount alone could knock roughly a thousand dollars off the price of many models before you even cash in the parts credit.

One interesting detail is that Beta simply says the discount applies to “a 2027 Beta motorcycle.” It doesn’t single out specific models or racing disciplines, suggesting the offer extends across the company’s off-road lineup, whether you’re eyeing an RR enduro bike, an RX motocrosser, an Xtrainer, or even one of Beta’s trials machines. Of course, dealerships still control who gets accepted, and availability ultimately depends on what each dealer has in stock.

What do you think?

From Beta’s perspective, the strategy makes plenty of sense. National championships are great for bragging rights, but local races are where riders spend entire weekends talking about motorcycles, comparing setups, and convincing their buddies what to buy next. A handful of enthusiastic ambassadors can be worth far more than another flashy marketing campaign.

If you’re already racing hare scrambles, enduros, motocross, or cross-country events and have been considering a Beta, this might be the cheapest excuse you’ll get to finally pull the trigger. Just don’t wait too long. Beta says spots are limited, and each dealership decides who makes the cut.

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