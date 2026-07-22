The FIM Is Looking For Motorcycle Manufacturers To Spawn Next-Gen Racing Talent

If you know motorcycle racing, you know the Red Bull Rookies Cup feeds the Moto3 World Championship, which eventually feeds the MotoGP grid. But long before riders ever make it to the Red Bull Rookies Cup, they're competing in the MotoMiniGP. It's mini by name, but not by nature.

The MotoMini World Series is essentially the first step on the ladder to MotoGP, as the classes and machines are standardized. At the moment, there are two classes: the MotoMini 160 and the MotoMini 190. The MotoMini 160 consists of riders aged 10-14 years old on Ohvale GP-0 160 bikes, while the MotoMini 190 is for riders aged 12-16 years old on Ohvale GP-2 190 Daytona machines.

Since the FIM and Dorna officially launched what was then called the FIM MiniGP World Series in 2021, the championship has used Ohvale machinery. But from 2028, we might see a new manufacturer take Ohvale's place as the sole motorcycle manufacturer supporting the series, as the FIM will reposition the Series within the overall Road to MotoGP.

The FIM and MotoGP seek an exclusive official motorcycle manufacturer to provide safe, high-performance, and accessible entry-level racing machines that foster rider development and advancement into competitive motorcycle racing.

What do you think?

Proposals from manufacturers are now invited to support the continued global development of the grassroots level of our sport. The FIM and MotoGP aim to identify and partner with the manufacturer best suited to meet the defined criteria in terms of technical specifications, budget, production capabilities, and global support for the program's development.

Proposals from manufacturers should be submitted by the 30th of November 2026. Full information for manufacturers can be found here. Of course, any manufacturer can apply, but the reality is that only a select few, including Bucci Moto, IMR, and BeOn, have a range of machines that could put them in contention for the contract in 2028. It's also important to note that, although the tender is open, nothing is stopping the organizers from choosing Ohvale for 2028.

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