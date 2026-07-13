Red Bull Doesn't Leave KTM Hanging. Sticks With It For MotoGP
Red Bull and KTM will continue their deal. So, from 2027, you'll keep seeing the famous Red Bull logo and livery on KTM MotoGP machines.
KTM motorcycles embody the passionate, aggressive energy that most of us love about bikes. Sure, they've had a rough time recently regarding reliability issues, financial problems, and pushback on Demo Mode/customers paying for features that are pre-installed. But no one wants to see this company fail; we at RideApart want to see it restored to its former glory, and then excel from there. Thankfully, it seems, we're not alone.
After just recently committing to stay in MotoGP for at least another five years, KTM's MotoGP team has more good news for fans. The brand's MotoGP Grand Prix motorcycles will continue to display the famous Red Bull logo and livery from 2027 after a contract renewal between the two renowned Austrian brands.
At this stage, 'Red Bull KTM' is all some race fans know. The two brands go hand in hand, like Repsol Honda once did. 'Red Bull KTM' has a long and decorated racing history that spans a quarter of a century, multiple disciplines and a vast list of successes and titles: from motocross to supercross to enduro to Dakar and rally and – from 2017 – MotoGP.
'Red Bull KTM' liveried machinery has taken championships in Moto3 and Moto2, although a premier class championship has evaded them. The RC16 has taken seven victories and 38 podiums in MotoGP, and thanks to Red Bull continuing to support the manufacturer, the dream of winning the championship at the highest level is still alive.
Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director, said, “Red Bull and KTM just go together. It has been a great partnership for so long and is much more than just the colors of the bikes. Red Bull support us in many ways, both at the track and behind-the-scenes. It is an important collaboration, and it makes us all very happy at the factory that we can keep on bringing this Austrian ‘show’ to our racing and to MotoGP especially. We want to give all the thanks possible to the people involved to keep this story moving. We still have plenty to achieve together.”
In a world where some sponsors and partners disappear at the first sign of trouble, it's refreshing to see support in the motorcycling world when a manufacturer needs it more than ever.
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