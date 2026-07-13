This Tiny Retro Sidecar Motorcycle Is Exactly The Kind Of Weird We Need More Of

Most motorcycles spend their entire existence trying to convince you they're serious. They come packed with ride modes, traction control, launch control, and enough horsepower to outrun common sense. Then something like the Gogo GZ Duo rolls onto the scene and reminds you that motorcycles can also exist for one very simple reason. They're supposed to be fun.

Just look at it. It's a tiny retro bike with a matching sidecar, a little grille that looks like it escaped from a vintage sports car, and proportions that somehow make it even cuter than a Honda Monkey. Obviously, it isn't trying to be the fastest thing on the road. It's trying to make you smile before you've even turned the key, and I'd say mission accomplished.

The GZ Duo is built by Europe-based company Gogo (chances are it's manufactured in China, but that's not really the point) and is fully street legal there, so this isn't somebody's backyard project or a custom show bike. It's something you can actually register, ride around town, and park outside your favorite cafe while complete strangers wander over to ask what on earth they're looking at. Between the two-tone paint, quilted saddle, rounded bodywork, and old-school styling, it has more personality than a surprising number of motorcycles that cost three times as much.

Photo by: GZ Bikes

Power comes from an air-cooled 125 cc single-cylinder four-stroke producing 8.4 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 6.5 pound-feet of torque at 5,000 rpm. Top speed is listed at around 43 miles per hour, which tells you everything you need to know about its intended habitat. This isn't a freeway flyer. It's built for city streets, beach roads, country lanes, and anywhere the journey matters more than getting there first.

As someone who's always had a soft spot for tiny motorcycles, especially retro ones like my Yamaha PG-1, this thing hits me right in the nostalgia. I've spent years riding all sorts of small and wonderful commuters alongside more powerful, performance-oriented machines, and I love anything that sits in that wonderfully weird gray area between practical transportation and rolling toy. The GZ Duo absolutely belongs there. It's the kind of machine that makes you start inventing excuses to leave the house.

Need coffee? Take the sidecar. Meeting a friend across town? Sidecar. Heading to the park with your dog wearing an unnecessarily adorable set of goggles? You guessed it. Sidecar. That little third wheel completely changes the experience because suddenly your ride isn't just about you anymore. You get to share the fun, whether it's with your best friend, your kid, or your four-legged co-pilot.

Photos by: GZ Bikes Photos by: GZ Bikes

Sure, 8.4 horsepower isn't going to pin anyone against the backrest, especially with another passenger onboard. Load it up with a buddy and a backpack, and steep hills will probably become part of the adventure. But that's also why this little machine is so charming. It encourages you to slow down, look around, and enjoy the ride instead of treating every commute like a qualifying lap.

What do you think?

I also can't help thinking this thing would fit right into motorcycle-heavy countries across Asia. Places like the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand already rely on small displacement bikes for daily transportation. A retro sidecar like this would turn ordinary errands into something memorable. School runs, coffee stops, weekend markets, or sunset cruises suddenly become a lot more interesting when you're piloting what looks like a miniature vintage touring rig.

Would I buy one? Well, for 3,999 euros, or abour $4,500 USD, I certainly would. Not because it's practical or fast, but because it reminds me that motorcycles don't always need to pump out massive power, deliver faster lap times, or flex more technology. Sometimes all they need to do is make people smile.

Photo by: GZ Bikes

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