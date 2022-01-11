Italian minibike manufacturer Ohvale made huge headway in 2021. The brand became the sole supplier to the FIM MiniGP, establishing a new inroad for young riders aspiring to the MotoGP ranks. Along with supporting the next generation of motorcycle racers, Ohvale catered to fully grown riders with the new GP-2.

The model’s larger dimensions, roomier cockpit, and 12-inch wheels made the new minibike more suitable for kart-tracking adults. However, the firm only offers the GP-2 with its four-stroke, 190cc, single-cylinder engine. With the 2022 GP-0 110 4S Evo and GP-0 160 Evo, Ohvale maintains performance but adapts its lower-capacity options with adult-friendly ergonomics and a revised chassis.

5 Photos

The Evo variants still sport the 113.3cc and 155.5cc singles found in the standard GP-0 110 and GP-0 160, but the designers moved the seat further back and adjusted the footpegs to open the rider triangle. Of course, to provide a more spacious cockpit, Ohvale engineers had to lengthen the tubular steel trellis frame. As a result, the reach to the bars is much more comfortable for adult riders, but the wheelbase also extends to 1500mm (59.1 inches).

Ohvale also revised the 33mm USD fork with 70mm of suspension travel and CNC bottoms to hold up to the increased braking pressure. In those instances, users can also use the wider 0.9-gallon tank for knee support as they drop anchor with the four-piston radial monobloc caliper and 180mm front disc. To improve balance and corner exit drive, Ohvale also lowered the engine’s position and adjusted the swingarm pivot.

The GP-O Evo variants are already available in Europe with the 110 4S Evo going for £4057.38 ($5,525 USD) and the 160 Evo priced at £4221.31 ($5,750 USD). Ohvale hasn’t announced price and availability in North America yet, but we’d be surprised if the new minibikes don’t cross the pond in the near future.