Honda just launched the Navi miniMOTO, but there are already customs for it. These projects came about due to the early access the brands were given to the platform.

The 2022 Honda Navi miniMOTO is a charmer of a bike for the US market. Two aftermarket partners were given early access to the platform to enable customers and fans to see the possibilities that can be achieved. The builds were showcased during Honda’s media ride at Westside Museum in Southern California.

Two brands were involved in this undertaking, namely MNNTHBX and Steady Garage. At a retail price of $1,807 USD, there is bound to be some post-purchase budget leftover for modifications, right?

Such a small bike doesn’t need a big engine. Its 109.2cc single-cylinder punches out just enough power and is perfect for beginners to swing a leg over. On top of that, it also gets a CVT for easy twist-and-go riding.

The two aftermarket brands went to town with their units, dressing them in all manner of parts and pieces that give the Navi a more serious look. MNNTHBX put on a racetrack pit bike theme for its build. The result is a red white and blue paint job with the go-fast bits to match. Yes, those are Öhlins on a pit bike. On top of that, you get a sweet Yoshimura exhaust wrapped in carbon. That’s not all, though, another notable addition is a kicker speaker mounted to the side of the bike. MNNTHBX figured, “if you’re in the paddock, you always want some tunes, so we built a billet enclosure to go in that same space and integrated a Kicker sound system. It sounds really good!”

Next up is Steady Garage with a different take on the Navi. The build took inspiration from the Grom and the Ruckus. They managed to fit a larger and wider tire, but just barely. The wheels have been swapped out as well and a custom Vance and Hines exhaust system that is unique to the build. No Öhlins on this one, but it did get a custom high-end rear shock from Taiwanese company Gears Racing. All in all, the result is a super clean look.

Following that, Steady Garage “custom-built a carbon-fiber seat off of the stock seat pan, following the lines of the diamond tail.” Perhaps the most eye-catching touch on the paintwork is the “illuminated pinstriping,” which is a last-minute addition and achieved via a series of LED strips that can change colors.

This exercise was to illustrate to consumers just how flexible the customization options are or will be for the Navi miniMOTO. I’ve seen all manner of decked-out Groms, but I’m quite surprised that there are already projects coming out of the woodwork just a few days after the launch.