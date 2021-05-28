Valentino Rossi’s first MotoGP season with the Petronas Sepang Racing Team (PSRT) hasn’t gone according to plan. The Doctor has yet to crack the top 10 with five races already in the bag. Despite a disappointing start to the 2021 season, PSRT is ecstatic to have number 46 in its corner. To celebrate the occasion, the team partnered with minibike specialists Ohvale to produce 46 units of a special-edition PSRT GP-0 minibike.

Based on Ohvale’s GP-0 160 model, the limited mini leverages the platform’s 160cc single, Dell’orto carburetor, and Arrow exhaust. However, the PSRT GP-0 adopts a larger frame to accommodate adult riders, similar to Ohvale’s new GP-2 model. A Mupo front end, Ohlins rear shock, and 10-inch wheelset complete the chassis while J. Juan binders bring the sporty minibike to a halt.

Pirelli slicks provide all the grip required on a kart track, especially after users peel off the PSRT-branded tire warmers that come with the limited-edition GP-0. The package also includes a front and rear bike stand perfect for the paddock while the number-stamped triple clamp delivers instant bragging rights. The GPS and Bluetooth-enabled Alfano digital dash should help riders back up the smack talk with lap time recording.

Of course, the real showstopper is the Petronas livery. Draped in the black/aquamarine brand colors, the GP-0 looks just like the satellite team’s Yamaha M1. Ohvale also tricks out the special-edition mini with accessories worthy of PSRT’s MotoGP roots. Carbon fiber fenders replace the plastic units on the standard model. Brake and clutch lever protectors further clarify the GP-0's race intentions. A pair of carbon fiber winglets complete the MotoGP transformation and sets the PSRT Ohvale apart from any minibike on the circuit.

Retailing for € 9,600 ($11,690 USD), the special-edition GP-0 might cost more than most middleweight naked bikes, but it could be a worthwhile investment for minibike racers or diehard Rossi fans. Preorders are currently open at Ohvale’s website and deliveries are expected by September, 2021.