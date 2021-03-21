Are you ready for the 2021 MotoAmerica Mini Cup series? Getting young racers out on track and experiencing the joys of motorcycle racing is how we build the sport for the future, and this series is an excellent way to do it.

What is the Mini Cup? It’s a series centered on the Ohvale GP-0 mini road racing bike, and consists of three separate classes: 110cc (ages 6 through 10), 160cc (ages 8 through 14), and 190cc (ages 10 through 14). If you want to see tomorrow’s racing stars today, this is a series you want to see. Plus, the bikes may be tiny, but they look like so much fun.

After a very successful debut season in 2020, the 2021 series is expanding to include a fourth race weekend. Since each weekend holds two races in the Mini Cup class, 2021 will see a total of eight races run, when it’s all over.

It all starts at Road America in beautiful Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, from June 11 through 13, 2021. Round two will visit Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Washington from June 25 through 27. The series will then take a summer sabbatical for two months, with round three currently scheduled at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Wampum, Pennsylvania, from August 13 through 15. The season will wrap up at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, from September 17 through 19.

HSBK Ducati just announced its three-racer Mini Cup team for 2021. Lining up for the team this year are Nathon Gouker, a nine-year-old racer who will compete in both 110cc and some 160cc class races, after finishing second in the 110cc class for the 2020 season.

Meanwhile, 10-year-old Nathon Bettencourt will be running his first full season in the 110cc class in 2021. He competed in some 2020 races as well, though not the full season. Rounding out the team’s roster for 2021 is 11-year-old Haydn Meng, who will compete in the 160cc class. It’s his third year in Ohvale Cup racing, and he’s hoping to finally clinch a championship win if he can in 2021.