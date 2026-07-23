EV Road Trips Are Finally About To Get The Gas Station Experience

For years, the electric vehicle conversation has revolved around battery technology, faster charging, and squeezing every last mile out of a pack. Those things matter, but they’re only part of the equation. Road trips aren’t just about getting energy into your vehicle. They’re about having somewhere worth stopping. Coffee, food, clean restrooms, decent lighting, and a place where you don’t wonder if the charger is hiding behind a deserted strip mall in the middle of the night.

That’s why Pilot’s latest milestone is more important than it sounds.

The travel center giant has now deployed more than 300 fast charging locations across the US, putting it past the halfway point of a broader plan with GM Energy and EVgo to install up to 2,000 DC fast chargers at as many as 500 Pilot and Flying J travel centers. The headline isn’t the number of chargers. It’s the fact that EV charging is finally moving into the same roadside ecosystem gas drivers have relied on for generations.

Photo by: General Motors

Pilot says it added 50 new charging sites across 25 states during the first half of the year, bringing its network to 301 locations. According to charging data platform Paren, those sites now account for nearly 1,300 individual charging stalls. Most of them use EVgo’s 350-kilowatt dispensers, complete with Plug-and-Charge compatibility for supported vehicles and enough power to satisfy virtually every modern passenger EV on sale today.

More importantly, these chargers aren’t random dots on a map. They’re positioned along major interstate corridors at travel centers that already serve long-distance drivers. Instead of planning your next charging stop around whatever happens to exist near the freeway, you pull into a location that’s built around travelers. Grab lunch. Stretch your legs. Use the restroom. Buy snacks you probably didn’t need. Then get back on the road. It’s a familiar routine, except now you’re plugging in instead of pumping gas.

That shift matters for electric motorcycles, too. Premium models from companies like Zero, LiveWire, and Energica that support DC fast charging can take advantage of these stations during longer rides. Sure, none of them are going to pull anywhere close to the chargers’ maximum 350-kilowatt output, but they don’t need to. Motorcycle battery packs are much smaller than those in electric cars, so even modest charging speeds can add a useful amount of range during a coffee break.

There is one catch, though. Plenty of electric motorcycles still rely solely on Level 2 AC charging, which means they won’t benefit much from high-powered highway charging hubs. So while this expansion doesn’t instantly solve every problem for electric two-wheelers, it does make life easier for the growing number of bikes that are designed with touring in mind.

What do you think?

Pilot isn’t the only company betting on this idea, either. Walmart has also been expanding its own fast charging footprint across the country, signaling that major retailers and travel operators increasingly see EV charging as another reason to get customers through the door.

For the longest time, people have said EVs need more chargers. That’s true, but they also need better places to charge. Pilot’s latest expansion shows the industry is starting to understand the difference. The future of road trips isn’t just faster charging. It’s making an EV stop feel just as normal, convenient, and predictable as pulling into a gas station has always been.

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