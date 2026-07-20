KTM Just Sold Almost 50,000 Bikes In Q2 Of 2026, But Doesn't Say How Many Are Old Stock

If there's one thing you can say about Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly Pierer Mobility AG), it's that the company appears to be working very hard to turn KTM's fortunes around. For those wanting proof (and yes, I'm always one of those people, too), take a look at its 2026 Q2 preliminary numbers reporting. Be aware that the full, audited half-year results won't be available until the end of August, so right now, this is all we have to go on (and we can compare and contrast any changes at that time.

For those unfamiliar with how KTM's parent company tends to do things, it (like many other publicly traded companies) releases ad-hoc notifications regularly, which contain information such as this, because it may affect how investors (or potential investors) act with regard to that particular stock. So, in such cases, you'll frequently have a preliminary announcement of periodic financial figures, with the fully audited one to follow in due time.

Anyway, so what is BMAG reporting for Q2 of 2026, exactly? How about this: The company says that it sold a grand total of 48,672 motorcycles that were branded as KTM, Husqvarna, and/or GasGas models during the course of that time period. Incidentally, it's also worth noting that all of these were sold outside the Indian market. That is, of course, notable because India is currently the world's single largest motorcycle market, by leaps and bounds. Only China ever occasionally comes close, by sheer volume; even moto-happy countries like Vietnam and Indonesia are in the rearview here.

That number, says BMAG, represents a full 71% increase over the number sold during Q2 of 2025. What about the total for the first half of 2026? There, BMAG says it's sold 89,004 total KTM/Husqvarna/GasGas motorcycles outside of India so far this year. Worldwide, the company says it's sold 147,572 total motorcycles (nearly double its sales of 81,336 in H1 of 2025).

Any way you slice it, unless the audited versions of these numbers are significantly different (which they probably won't be), that's A LOT of motorcycles.

Revenues also rose accordingly, jumping to 370M Euros in Q2 of 2026, which represents an 80% increase over the 205M Euro number attained in Q2 of 2025. Likewise, when you zoom out to H1 figures, revenues were about 700M Euros in H1 of 2026, as compared to 373M Euros for the same period in 2025.

What do you think?

Once again, I'll stress that these are provisional figures, but combined with the fact that BMAG has opted to report on its financials with greater frequency than its predecessor, one thing is very clear. This is a company that's very much working to regain the confidence of everyone who felt in any way let down by KTM's previous massive insolvency crisis.

Will it all be enough? It might sound trite, but I'm afraid it's also true that only time will tell for sure. Sales are one thing, but allegations of emissions-cheating on a grand scale and MotoGP drama are something else entirely.

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