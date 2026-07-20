Lidl Is Selling a Ridiculously Affordable Motorcycle Paddock Stand. But There’s a Catch
Lidl France has a motorcycle paddock stand for sale that costs the equivalent of $45. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like this product is on sale in the US.
If you know anything about Lidl, you know that you're liable to find just about any product in its aisles. You could walk out of Lidl with a portable projector one week or a hot tub the next. But unless you're in the know, you might not be aware that the franchise also sells motorcycle accessories and equipment. And right now, it has a pretty stellar deal on a motorcycle paddock stand.
The paddock stand is on sale for just €39.99 ($45.75), and you're going to have a very difficult time convincing me that that's not incredible value for money. The product was manufactured by Lidl's own in-house automotive brand, Ultimate Speed. Unfortunately, Ultimate Speed motorcycle gear doesn't seem to be part of the regular US product range, and I can't find this paddock stand for sale in the US. Unfortunately, that's the catch.
The stand is made from powder-coated steel and supports up to 300 kg (660 lbs), so unless you're into Harley-Davidson Road Glides, it'll handle whatever most riders have in their garages. The stand is suitable for rear axles with a width of 220 to 340 mm and uses adjustable L-shaped adapters, which should make lifting fairly effortless.
The only thing to keep in mind is that, since this model works with L-shaped adapters, it won't work with bikes that have conventional single-sided swingarms, like, say, Triumph's Speed Triple 1200 RS.
As you'd expect for such a low price, the rest of the specs are fairly standard. The paddock stand features four wheels and weighs 5.2 kg 11.4 lbs. I can't really ask for much else from a $45 paddock stand. But the question is, if Lidl sold this in the US, would you buy it? I've been more skeptical about motorcycle gear from Lidl in the past, like its helmets, but I'd be happy enough to put my faith in this stand.
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