A Major Used Motorcycle Chain Just Went Into Administration. Here's What That Means For Motorcyclists

It's a strange sensation to witness a metamorphosis firsthand, but I seem to have just done exactly that. A few moments ago, I was in the midst of gathering all my resources, documents, and quotes to tell you one thing about the UK's massive used motorcycle chain, Superbike Factory.

Originally, I was going to inform you that Superbike Factory had filed a "Notice of Intention to appoint an administrator" with the UK courts as of Friday, July 17, 2026. This was first reported on by UK business publication The Business Desk, which noted that this action should "[give] it court protection from creditors." A quick search of Caseboard confirms The Business Desk's reporting.

For the span of a few days, Superbike Factory existed as a sort of Schrödinger's Used Motorcycle Retailer; not in administration yet, but clearly on its way. I was on its website when it changed from a normal business site, where it seemed like totally normal things were happening if you had no clue about anything going on behind the scenes.

And then, it changed in a moment to reveal this statement, which is all you'll see if you visit it now. I can tell you this because I literally refreshed the page to have it go from a normal website to what you'll see screencapped below.

Superbike Factory Screenshot, captured on July 20, 2026 by RideApart.com Photo by: RideApart.com

Such a move wasn't unexpected, of course; after a company files a notice of intent to do something, it seems like a safe enough bet that it's going to do the thing it told you it was going to do, right? There's also the small matter of at least one location of the business suddenly and inexplicably being closed to the public earlier today, as posted by a visitor on Instagram.

What We Know So Far

According to Superbike Factory's most recently filed (and, it is worth noting, independently audited) Annual Report, which was for the year ending December 31, 2024 (but which was filed with the UK Companies House in late 2025, which is presumably why some reporting has erroneously quoted it as a 2025 document even though it is NOT), the company noted that it had sold a total of 15,036 motorcycles throughout 2024, as compared to the 13,588 it reported selling the year before, in 2023. This resulted in 2024 reported revenue of just under £83 million, a modest increase over its reported 2023 revenue of just under £82 million.

At the same time, in 2024, SBF also noted that it actually incurred a loss for the year after taxation, which it stated as being £18,280,000. In 2023, its reported loss was much smaller, at £6,860,000. Why the difference? The report notes this as being "mainly attributable to the investment impairment in subsidiaries of £14,514,000."

Notably, earlier on the same page, the 2024 Annual Report for Superbike Factory notes that "The private equity firm Enact Fund, Endless LLP have provided a working capital facility to support the Company's growth. In addition, support has been provided through a loan facility in the year to assist with the acquisition of the former site of P&H Motorcycles in Crawley."

While this paragraph does not detail the specifics of the loan amount that it received from "the private equity firm Enact Fund, Endless LLP," this location was an existing motorcycle dealership that Superbike Factory acquired and made into one of its own branches.

For the whole of 2024, Superbike Factory reported a Gross Profit of £15,424 M (as compared to £13,835 M in 2023). But at the same time, it also reported a 2024 Operating Loss of £16,123 M, which is slightly greater than four times the operating loss it reported for 2023, of just £3,922 M.

I'll remind you again: This is all from the 2024 Annual Report, which is the most recent one filed with Companies House. If you go by previous reporting schedules and deadlines, we can expect the 2025 Annual Report to likely become accessible sometime in Q4 of 2026; that is, assuming the schedule isn't terribly disrupted by the company's entrance into administration. It will be interesting indeed to see whether the 2025 reported operating loss is further compounded.

So Wait, Is This Another 'Private Equity Ruined My Favorite Thing' Story?

We don't have enough information to make that determination yet; all we can factually state at this point is the following:

Superbike Factory was founded in 2010, and steadily grew to include multiple locations across the UK. Superbike Factory launched its online store in 2018, selling motorcycle gear and accessories there as well as via its brick-and-mortar locations. In 2021, it opened a new location at Donington Park; in 2022, it acquired Ritebike and rebranded the location to be known as Superbike Factory West Yorkshire; in 2023, it opened two brand new showrooms in Bristol and Milton Keynes; and in 2024, it acquired the site of P&H Motorcycles in Crawley before reopening it as a new Superbike Factory location in February of 2025. Through its six total locations (five of which it opened or acquired since 2021), Superbike Factory bought, sold, and offered service for a wide range of used motorcycles. It also operated the website WeBuyAnyBike.com. At the time of writing, this website remains active, and does not currently have an administration notice posted (though that may change). Superbike Factory also offered financing for used motorcycles to buyers who purchased from its stores. It did this through a network of UK-based lenders with which it maintained working relationships. In its 2024 Annual Report, Superbike Factory wrote that "a key risk" for it involved "the continued availability of finance providers for which it can in turn introduce customers to [sic]. With the Appeals Court ruling that dealer commissions without the prior knowledge of the customer are illegal, the lender market has been left exposed to potential compensation payments to historical customers. As a broker, the Company has made process amendments to ensure that all customers have visibility of any commission payments associated with their deal, but there is an ongoing impact of reduced finance conversions and average commission receipts within the Company." Also in its 2024 Annual Report, Superbike Factory added that "on occasion, the terms of business with a finance provider may include a provision for the repayment of commission received should the agreement end earlier than anticipated. The Company actively monitors this risk and provides for this in the accounts." PitchBook offers the following overview of Enact Fund (managed by the private equity firm Endless LLP) as a "Restructuring/Turnaround" fund. This is the same fund through which SBF obtained a loan that it reported receiving in 2024 to aid in its business expansion. Superbike Factory also operated the following subsidiaries, which are all listed in its 2024 Annual Report: Superbike Loans Limited, Superbike Insure Limited, Superbike Group Limited, We Want Your Motorbike Limited, We Want Your Motor Limited, Factory Heads Motorbike Company Limited, Carbay Limited, M A M Automotive Holdings Limited.

How Do Customers Feel About Superbike Factory?

As with so many stories, it depends on who you ask. Read UK-based motorcycle forums, Reddit, or social media comments, and you'll come away with a range of opinions. Some seller reviews on TrustPilot, for example, seem to praise the service those folks say they received from the company. Sometimes, individual employees are even singled out for praise by name, for being particularly helpful. Other sellers report difficulties in receiving timely payment for their bikes.

On the buyer side, the results are much more mixed. Some buyers report having had overall good experiences, but others report missing parts, flat batteries, unresponsiveness from SBF, and more. Allegations that the chain would take in used bikes it bought from individuals and then not repair or inspect them thoroughly before putting them up for sale in their showrooms are also pretty common. One user described buying from them as a "lucky dip" experience; meaning, you reach your hand into the bucket, you grab something, and you don't know what you're going to get.

Is it potentially a great bike? Yes, possibly! But it could also be a major repairs headache just waiting to be uncovered, and you wouldn't know which you'd gotten until you'd spent time living with it.

What Happens Next?

When a company goes into administration, the administrators go over all pertinent financial details to try to find the best path forward to satisfy its creditors. Potential outcomes include selling the business and/or a declaration of insolvency (see how Norton Motorcycles was eventually purchased and revived by TVS, for example).

These are not foregone conclusions, but they are distinct possibilities.

I've seen some customers of Superbike Factory with motorcycles in for service asking online about what they should do. According to the newly-appointed administrators, if you're currently a Superbike Factory customer with any concerns about what's happening, you should email them directly at SBF@kr8.co.uk. Per the Administrators, "the Companies have ceased to trade with immediate effect."

What do you think?

It's equally unclear what happens to the 200-ish employees of Superbike Factory that are no doubt impacted by this news. Presumably, if that describes you, then you may also want to reach out to the Administrators, who can hopefully point you in the right direction.

RideApart has reached out to the administrators for further information, and will report back any new information we learn.

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